11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

A shrine maiden walks past the main shrine while a worker clears the steps as snow falls down Thursday in Tokyo. (Photo: Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Zookeeper Mick Tiley poses for a photo with Bactrian camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London on Monday. (Photo: John Sibley/Reuters)

A worker tests LED low-voltage light strips on a production line at a factory of Jingyuxin Lighting Technology Co. Ltd in Ruichang, Jiujiang, in the province of Jiangxi, China, on Tuesday. (Photo: Wei Dongsheng/VCG via Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand on the East Front Plaza after a Thursday morning roll call on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

A man wearing a traditional carnival disguise and face paint takes part in the Negros y Blancos Carnival on Thursday in Pasto, Colombia. (Photo: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Fans of Duke University reach out while Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant looks to put the ball inbound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday. (Photo: Gerry Broome/AP)

Charred vehicles sit amid the rubble of a home destroyed by wildfires Wednesday in Superior, Colorado. (Photo: David Zalubowski/AP)

In an aerial view, traffic creeps along Virginia Highway 1 after being diverted away from Interstate 95, which was closed due to a winter storm on Tuesday near Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A burqa-clad Afghan woman sits with a child on her lap as she seeks alms from passersby on a bridge covered with snow in Kabul on Thursday. (Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images)

People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in New York City's Coney Island on Saturday. The event returned this year after a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

