11 rock and pop anthems that never made the charts

Van Morrison, Johnny Cash and Kendrick Lamar have all had iconic songs miss the UK's Top 100

What are the most famous singles never to have made the UK chart?

The death this week of the Australian singer Helen Reddy prompted much discussion of her 1972 feminist anthem I Am Woman.

Dame Jenni Murray even chose it as her exit music on her final edition of Woman's Hour on Thursday.

The opening couplet goes: "I am woman, hear me roar / In numbers too big to ignore."

The irony is that UK record-buyers did ignore the song, which sold so poorly it never made it into the chart.

A US number one, it totally flopped in the UK, both on its original release and again in 1975, when it was re-released in an attempt to capitalise on Reddy's top five success with Angie Baby.

It's not the only well-known anthem not to have made the UK top 100. Many famous songs weren't released as singles, especially in the 1970s, when the likes of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin wanted fans to concentrate on their albums.

But here are 11 songs which did receive a single release, but missed the charts.

1) Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash (1963)

Rolling Stone named it one of the 500 Greatest Songs ever. It was used in a Levi's advert at a time when that all but guaranteed a re-release hit. The cricketer Andrew Flintoff even picked it on Desert Island Discs. However, Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire has never made the UK charts.

It would take a more psychedelic version by The Animals for the song to eventually make the top 40 in 1969.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WyLhwYFgmk

The Johnny Cash single might have had another chance at chart glory in 2004, but an attempt to license the track for use in an advert for a haemorrhoid relief cream was blocked by the Cash family.

2) Fun, Fun, Fun - The Beach Boys (1964)

Fun, Fun, Fun was a flop, flop, flop when released in March 1964. This homage to "cruising through the hamburger stand" was the song The Beach Boys played most during their 2018 world tour, including at all of their UK shows - even though a Beatles and Rolling Stones-obsessed Britain showed the track zero love when it came out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JasiSpmfsU

They did eventually go into the top 30 with the track in 1996, but only with a re-recorded version featuring Status Quo.

Mike Love, who sang the original vocal returned at the age of 55. The mind boggled at the current age of the Daddy who "took the T-bird away".

3) I've Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) - Aretha Franklin (1967)

After making her name as a gospel singer, Aretha signed to Columbia Records in 1960. But, unsure of how to present her, the label had her record a mixture of jazz, blues, gospel, pop and soul, and for five frustrating years, she failed to find commercial success.

When her contract expired in 1966, she signed to Atlantic Records, travelled to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and recorded I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You). Following nine flops on Columbia, a lot rested on the release, as the first single from the album of the same name.

