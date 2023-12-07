11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

Igor Butseroga / Getty Images/iStockphoto

An American coin at face value, whether it be heads or tails, might just seem worth the denomination or amount stamped on it. While that may have been true at one point in history, over the course of time coins can become rare collectibles that are sold for thousands, if not millions of dollars in the present day.

Discover: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

That’s because since 1974, the United States has been minting coins. Up until the 20th century, many coins were composed of basic metals like gold and silver, that is until gold was banned from coinage by way of executive order in 1933 and silver was watered out of production by the early 1970s. However, just because the recipe and ingredients changed doesn’t mean that these coins are not still out there, adding up in value due to their rarity and backstory.

GOBankingRates dug into the history of some of these hard-to-find and now incredibly valuable coins that are sought by collectors around the globe. What makes these coins earn their current day sales prices come down to how many coins were originally produced over the course of their mintage, as well as how many are currently still accounted for. The materials and composition of the coins also add to their value since many have become precious and hard to find themselves.

Take for example, the 1792 Silver Center Cent J-1. It was originally worth 1 cent — the penny of its day — when it was initially minted and subsequently released to the American public. The composition was primarily copper surrounding a silver center. Not only do these unique qualities add to its value, but the fact that the coin has a special strike from a pattern the United States Mint designed in 1792 and then began testing in 1793. There’s only an estimated 25 Silver Center Cent J-1 Special Strike coins that continue to be floating around different collections today, with the highest sales price topping out at $2,520,000.

Story continues

So the next time you are digging through an old jar of change in your grandparents’ attic or are sifting through a junk drawer tucked away in the far corners of a thrift store, you might want to keep your eye out for some rare coins that could be worth millions and millions of dollars in today’s currency value. Here are 10 more rare coins that sold for over $1 million, with price and details sourced from data provided by SD Bullion.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

1907 Extremely High Relief Double Eagle $20 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Gold (90%)

Mintage Amount: Approximately 16-22

Estimated Survival Amount: 15

Original Face Value: $20.00 USD

Record Sale: $3,600,000

See: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

1913 Liberty Head Nickel (Proof)

Material Composition: Nickel (25%), Copper (75%)

Mintage Amount: 5

Estimated Survival Amount: 5

Original Face Value: $0.05 USD

Record Sale: $4,560,000

1804 Class I Draped Bust Silver Dollar $1 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Silver (90%)

Mintage Amount: 8

Estimated Survival Amount: 8

Original Face Value: $1.00 USD

Record Sale: $7,680,000

1787 Brasher Doubloon $15, Breast Punch (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Gold (Approx. 89%), SIlver (Approx. 6%), Copper (Approx 3%), Trace Elements (2%)

Mintage Amount: Unknown

Estimated Survival Amount: 1

Original Face Value: $15.00 USD

Record Sale: $2,999,000

1885 Trade Dollar T$1 (Proof)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Silver (90%)

Mintage Amount: 5

Estimated Survival Amount: 5

Original Face Value: $1.00 USD

Record Sale: $3,960,000

1804 Eagle $10 Plane 4, Deep Cameo (Proof)

Material Composition: Gold (91.7%,) Copper (8.3%)

Mintage Amount: 6

Estimated Survival Amount: 3

Original Face Value: $10.00 USD

Record Sale: $5,280,00

1861 Double Eagle $20 Paquet Reverse (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Gold (90%)

Mintage Amount: 2,976,453

Estimated Survival Amount: 2

Original Face Value: $20.00 USD

Record Sale: $7,200,000

1822 Capped Head Half Eagle $5 BD-1 (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper (8.3%), Gold (91.7%)

Mintage Amount: 17,796

Estimated Survival Amount: 3

Original Face Value: $5.00 USD

Record Sale: $8,400,000

1974 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar $1 (Special Strike)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Silver (90%)

Mintage Amount: Unknown

Estimated Survival Amount: 1

Original Face Value: $1.00 USD

Record Sale: $10,016,875

1933 Double Eagle $20 (Regular Strike)

Material Composition: Copper (10%), Gold (90%)

Mintage Amount: 445,500

Estimated Survival Amount: 16

Original Face Value: $20

Record Sale: $18,872,250

Note: All information is up to date as of November 9th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million