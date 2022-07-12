11 products with thousands of reviews on sale for Prime Day

Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
·6 min read
Save big on popular products with thousands of reviews during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Save big on popular products with thousands of reviews during Amazon Prime Day 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's the event everyone has been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. Today, the site is chock-full of amazing deals but if you’re overwhelmed and wondering which products are actually good quality, we’ve got you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, we've rounded up deals on the best and most popular products Amazon has to offer—we’re talking items beloved by thousands and thousands of Amazon reviewers, many of which are Reviewed staff-vetted themselves.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a great espresso machine or looking to up your style at a discount, these products pass the quality test—both by us and by shoppers like you.     

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 90+ best Amazon deals today

Amazon Prime Day: AirPods are $79 off right now—the lowest price we’ve seen in months

1. These stellar—and uber-popular— AirPods

Apple Airpods Pro are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Apple Airpods Pro are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The Apple AirPods Pro have earned our mark of approval and consistently rank as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, so that 4.7 rating from over 84,000 reviewers isn't much of a surprise. Given the Pro's snug fit, sound quality and usually-not-so-cheap price, Prime Day is the most opportune moment to snag a pair: right now, you can get them for $79 off.

$170 at Amazon

2. An egg-cellent kitchen appliance

The Dash Egg Cooker is an Amazon favorite.
The Dash Egg Cooker is an Amazon favorite.

This rapid egg cooker is an Amazon fave for its ability to simplify every egg-based meal you make, from omelets to scrambled eggs to hard-boiled to deviled. Eggs aren't the only thing it cooks either—steamed veggies and dumplings are fair game. The cooker holds up to 12 eggs and comes in a myriad of pretty colors.

$24 at Amazon

3. Our top-ranked massage gun 

The Theragun Elite is the best massage gun we've ever tested.
The Theragun Elite is the best massage gun we've ever tested.

The Theragun Elite is not only loved by Amazon shoppers but is also Reviewed-approved—it's our winner for the Best Massage Gun we've tested. Another reason to relax? It's on sale today for $100 off. We particularly love its ergonomic handle and smartphone app while Amazon buyers rave about its quality and quiet performance. The Elite has five included attachments and changeable speeds for a customized massage experience.

$299 at Amazon

4. A super-smooth robot vacuum for 40% off

The iRobot Rooma is 40% off on Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The iRobot Rooma is 40% off on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

In the world of robot vacuums, the iRobot brand stands tall: Two iRobot version are the top scorers in our best robot vacuums roundup. Thousands of Amazon buyers agree with our assessment. You can get this for 40% off for Amazon Prime Day. This model cleans both carpets and hard floors, detects stairs and furniture and can work on a personalized cleaning schedule with its corresponding app or voice assistant.

$180 at Amazon

5. Chic Ray-Bans to take on the sun in style

Take $49 off these classic Ray-Bans on Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Take $49 off these classic Ray-Bans on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are arguably the most stylish way to take on the sun—it's no wonder they're our number one sunglasses brand you can trust on Amazon. Amazon reviewers insist you can't go wrong with them. Right now, you can save up to $49 on these classic sunnies.

$114 at Amazon

6. A Blink Mini camera for indoor home security

At 54% off, this Blink Mini camera is a great Prime deal.
At 54% off, this Blink Mini camera is a great Prime deal.

At 54% off and clocking in almost 200,000 Amazon reviews, it's safe to say this Blink Mini camera may be your smartest home tech purchase for Amazon Prime Day. The camera alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected and the two-way audio lets you speak to whoever is on the other side. You can pair this with Alexa and use it as a doorbell as well.

$30 at Amazon

7. A LEGO model for any Star Wars fan

Fans will love this Star Wars building kit.
Fans will love this Star Wars building kit.

Star Wars fans can enjoy Amazon Prime Day too with great deals on things like this LEGO Star Wars building kit. It’s loved by reviewers for the amount of detail on its 1,000+ pieces and the seven minifigures that come with the set—all of fan-favorite characters. Right now, you can take $32 off the kit.

$128 at Amazon

8. The Apple Watch 7 at its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best&nbsp;Prime Day deals right now, saving you $120.
The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best Prime Day deals right now, saving you $120.

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best Prime Day deals right now, saving you $120 today only. This model snagged the title of our top favorite Apple watch, loved thanks to its large display, quick charging ability and fitness tracker. It's the lowest price we've seen on this new model so you'll have to be quick—we don't expect this deal to last long.

$279 at Amazon

9. A perfect espresso cup

Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and never worry about a bad cup of coffee again.
Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and never worry about a bad cup of coffee again.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, naming features like the pressure gauge, automated cleaning cycle, hot water dispenser and steamed milk function as standouts. Some have had the machine for almost four years, speaking to its quality. Now, you can take advantage of this Prime Day deal and never have to worry about a bad cup of coffee again.

$650 at Amazon

10. Chewable nugget ice for your favorite beverages

On Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can get the machine for $150 off.
On Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can get the machine for $150 off.

The GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker enhances your favorite drinks with chewable nugget ice. Amazon reviewers say is a hundred times better than hard restaurant ice, and we agree. The machine can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day and is designed to avoid clumping or clogging. With today's exclusive Amazon Prime deal, you can get the machine for $150 off its regular price tag of $579.

$429 at Amazon

11. An air fryer that makes family meals easy

The Ninja Foodi has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 from thousands of Amazon shoppers.
The Ninja Foodi has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 from thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Air fryers are a home staple at this point and the dual-zone Ninja Foodi has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 from thousands of Amazon shoppers. With its huge capacity, 6-in-1 mode and faster cooking ability, it's easy to get those family-sized dinners ready in no time. With this great Amazon Prime deal, you save $70.

$160 at Amazon

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals: Apple, iRobot, Ray-Bans and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vanessa James and Eric Radford announce retirement from competitive figure skating

    OTTAWA — World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Eric Radford announced their retirement from competitive figure skating Monday. James and Radford finished 12th in pairs at the Beijing Olympics in February and capped their lone season together a few weeks later with a third-place result at the world championship in France. "We are very proud of what Vanessa and Eric have accomplished through this season culminating in a bronze medal at worlds," Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipc

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr