this $11 product is the key to waking up with "soft and plump skin"

It's counterintuitive, but I've found that my skin can actually be dry in the summer. That's because, to accommodate the seasonal heat, I try to minimize my skincare layers. By the time I get to my second serum, I've decided that my skin can't possibly handle a moisturizer unless I want the humidity to make me a gooey, slimy mess. Year after year, I eventually realize that my skin is parched and dehydrated — but something like Revolution's Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Hydrating Face Mask is an easy fix.

More than a moisturizer, an overnight mask is essentially a turbocharged way to get what your skin is missing. The star ingredient of this one in particular is hyaluronic acid, which is a molecule found naturally in the body that keeps tissue cells (and everything else) moist and hydrated.

With antioxidant vitamin E in a supporting role, it's no shock that shoppers are enamored with their supple results. "Not heavy on the skin. [It] glides on lovely and sinks in," a five-star reviewer wrote. "The next morning my skin feels soft and plump."

While the Revolution mask can fit seamlessly into your existing routine, it could also streamline it. The conventional method is to put this on right before you go to bed, after every other step in your skincare routine. But alternatively, you could use it in place of other things, like a moisturizer or ampoule. Let your skin absorb all of the goodness while you're sleeping, and in the morning, wash off anything that's remaining.

"I use it at night lightly as a moisturizer," one reviewer wrote, adding, "I loved the feel of it and the softness it imparts." And besides feeling soft to the touch, a hydrated complexion that's plump and full can help dissipate signs of aging; "fine lines seem to fade the next morning," another reviewer confirmed.

This is a small and super affordable way to brighten up your complexion while drenching it in hydration and antioxidant protection — and yes, you can use it in the summer. Try the Revolution overnight face mask for yourself for just $11.