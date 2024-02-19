11 Photos That Aged Like Your Grandma's Leathery Chest After Spending 30 Years In Florida

There's nothing like the passage of time to reveal just how wrong people can be. Here are 11 wild examples of this from r/agedlikemilk:

1.This teacher who made a sarcastic joke about child porn on Twitter, then was arrested a few months later for production of child pornography.

2.Ben Shapiro, who has insulted rap music on various occasions, but then had a verse on rapper Tom MacDonald's song "Facts."

The song is...quite bad. Ben Shapiro / Twitter / Via reddit.com

3.This person who made a joke on January 17th about something happening to King Charles on February 4th...the day it was announced that he has cancer.

PERCMODER / Twitter / Via reddit.com

4.This person who said Lil Nas X would be a one hit wonder. His songs "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" have over a billion streams each on Spotify.

5.This anti-drug flyer featuring popular wrestler Ultimate Warrior. He was later found to be using steroids.

6.This bar named after Prince Andrew called "The Duke of York," which has a sign that says "under 18s welcome." Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, but settled the case for an undisclosed sum in 2022.

7.This person who excitedly texted their friend about Carl Weathers performing at Dublin Comic Con, only to be informed a few hours later that he died.

8.This person who called Fortnite a "fad" five years ago. In November 2023, Fortnite had 44.7 million new users in one day — their biggest day since they first launched.

9.These Microsoft employees who threw a funeral for the iPhone in 2010 to celebrate the launch of the Windows Phone. The iPhone is still the top-selling phone in the world, and the Windows Phone was discontinued in 2017.

10.Mötley Crüe, who said in 2014 that they would never tour again. They did a tour in 2022, and are touring this year.

11.And finally, Clay Travis, who blamed Taylor Swift for the Chiefs "underperforming this season," months before they won the Super Bowl.