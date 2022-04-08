11 People Stuck on Universal Studios Hollywood Ride After Power Outage

Universal Studios in Hollywood

A power outage in Los Angeles left nearly a dozen people stuck on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department first got word that 11 people were stranded on the theme park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, LACOFD told ABC 7. No one suffered injuries and everyone was able to safely be removed.

In aerial footage of the incident, LACOFD units can be seen swarming the north side of Universal Studios, the only area that the outage impacted, the publication adds, noting that a Harry Potter ride was also affected.

The area was all clear a little more than an hour later, NBC Los Angeles reports.

"As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson tells PEOPLE, adding, "Power has been fully restored and we're working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open."

LACOFD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The power outage comes a year after Universal Studios Hollywood reopened after being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement at the time. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

In June last year, a large fire broke out at the park near the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction that was under construction at the time.

Multiple Twitter users captured footage of the flames on video, with one woman saying in a clip, "Oh no, the minions."

According to multiple outlets, the fire occurred exactly 13 years after a blaze broke out in the back lot of the park as a result of a worker using a blowtorch to warm asphalt shingles. The blaze destroyed three acres of the park, including the King Kong Encounter attraction.