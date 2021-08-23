11-Party Delegation Led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meet PM Modi on Caste-Census

A delegation of 11 parties, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of caste-based census on Monday, 23 August.

Among those part of the delegation are RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and BJP leader and state minister Janak Ram.

Also Read: For BJP, Caste-Based Census Is A Can Of Worms. Seven Reasons Why

Ahead of the meeting, Tejaswhi Yadav said such a census can help get data which can help in preparing relevant benefit schemes for people from different sections of the society.

Meanwhile, BJP's Janak Ram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "On the issue of caste-based census, whatever decision the PM takes should be acceptable to us."

Earlier, the Bihar CM had said that a caste-based census "will benefit all sections of the society and facilitate more effective governance."

Kumar had earlier also stressed that any differing stands on the issue by his party and the BJP would not affect the coalition. He had also said that his party will 'keep the option open' of conducting a state-specific caste-based census.

Also Read: 'BJP Has Never Been Against Caste-Based Census': Sushil Modi

. Read more on India by The Quint.Tamil Nadu Class 10th Results 2021 Declared: How to Download TN SSLC Marksheet11-Party Delegation Led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meet PM Modi on Caste-Census . Read more on India by The Quint.