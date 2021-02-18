11 Organizations You Can Support To Help Texans Amid The Dangerous Winter Storm

Kristin Salaky
Dangerously cold temperatures and unprecedented snow and ice this week during Winter Storm Uri have left Texas in a state of emergency. Millions are without power and many are struggling to stay safe and feed their families as grocery stores and food pantries run low on food and road conditions also remain treacherous.

Texans will continue to need our support in the coming days and weeks as they recover from this storm. Below we've listed some local and national organizations dedicated to providing food and other supplies to those who need it in the state.

The American Red Cross

The organization is supporting warming centers throughout the state with cots, blankets, volunteers, water, and ready-to-eat meals. In addition to monetary donations, the organization is encouraging you to donate blood if you can. You can find a drive near you here.

DONATE

The Austin Area Urban League

The organization has launched a #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to help provide those in need with shelter, food, water, clothing, and more.

DONATE

Austin Mutual Aid Fund

This fund is dedicated to providing food, shelter, supplies, and more to those who need it in the Austin area.

DONATE

Caritas of Austin

This organization is helping those who are experiencing homelessness in the Austin area by providing shelter, food, supplies, and more. You can make a monetary donation or contribute something off their wishlist.

DONATE

Feeding America Food Banks

There are 18 food banks associated with Feeding America in Texas. You can see them all linked on this page and visit their individual websites to donate directly.

DONATE

Feed The People Dallas

This mutual aid fund helps provide food to those who need it in the Dallas area. They're currently accepting monetary donations as well as supplies and you can find information about what they currently need on their Instagram account.

DONATE

Free Lunch

This small business is a meal support program focused on not only feeding, but providing healthy food to the Esperanza Community, a roughly 150-person sanctioned encampment in Austin. They're also providing things like hand warmers and blankets during the storm.

DONATE

Funky Town Fridge

These community fridges provide food and other items to anyone who needs them at any time. There are currently three fridges in Fort Worth. You can donate either monetarily or by bringing your own items to the fridge but be sure to check out their food donation guidelines first.

DONATE

Lucille's 1913

This community collective provides nutritious meals to underserved communities in Houston.

DONATE

Mercy Chefs

The organization is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that is currently on the ground in Houston and will begin serving meals on Friday.

DONATE

World Central Kitchen

WCK, led by Chef José Andrés, frequently mobilizes to feed people in areas of need and is already on the ground feeding people in Texas.

DONATE

