11-year-old shatters store’s glass door with hammer, steals vape cartridges, MA cops say

An 11-year-old boy shattered a convenience store’s glass door with a hammer and tried stealing an assortment of vape cartridges in Massachusetts, police say.

The child told officers he broke into the store looking for “something to eat” when they arrived at the 7-Eleven in South Boston shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug. 22, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. This came after a witness called 911 about a breaking and entering.

However, officers say a search of the boy’s bag did not reveal food inside — only vape cartridges.

These cartridges, which can be flavored, typically contain the addictive substance nicotine.

The boy was not charged because of his age, but his parents were notified, according to police.

Officers then provided the child’s family with relevant support services, the release says.

