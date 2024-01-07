11-Year-Old Killed in Iowa School Shooting Is Identified While Principal Remains in Critical Condition

Perry High School’s principal was shot multiple times after trying to protect students during the Jan. 4 shooting, authorities said

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty People mourn in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 4.

The sixth-grade student killed during the mass shooting at Perry High School in Iowa on Jan. 4 has now been identified as 11-year-old boy Ahmir Jolliff, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed in a news release.

Jolliff's cause of death was determined to be three gunshot wounds from the shooter, DPS said. The shooter, identified as 17-year-old high school student Dylan Butler, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The high school’s principal, two more staff members and four students were also injured during the shooting, which started in the cafeteria before class started that Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities had previously reported five injured people aside from the deceased, but that number has since been increased to seven people who “received wounds or injuries of varying degree” during the shooting, according to DPS’ Division of Criminal Investigation.

“Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger has been identified as having suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition,” DPS said in the release. “The investigation thus far confirms Principal Marburger acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students. At this time, Principal Marburger and two students remain hospitalized. The remaining have been treated and released.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, during a Jan. 4 press conference, addressed the community in Perry, which is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

“Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers are with the Perry community,” Reynolds said. “This strikes at the heart of everything we hold dear. This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to the core, and I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.“

“It's impossible to understand why anything like this happens, but again I want you to know we'll work tirelessly to get the answers so that we can prevent it from happening again,“ Reynolds added.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Police respond to the Perry High School shooting.

Authorities are continuing their investigation as students, faculty and the community mourn.

“Investigators have seized large volumes of digital and social media evidence that will take time to review,” DPS added in the release. “Background investigations, as well as eyewitness accounts and victim interviews, are continuing."

"Once the investigation is complete, the DCI’s [Division of Criminal Investigation] investigative report will be turned over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office to determine what additional course of action, if any, should be undertaken,” the release concluded.



PEOPLE reached out to DPS for more details about the shooting.

