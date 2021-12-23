11 year-old 'dual hero' saves choking classmate and woman from fire in the same day

A sixth grader in Oklahoma is receiving praise from his school and law enforcement after saving a classmate from choking and a woman from a house fire in the same day.

Davyon Johnson, 11, was named a hero, honorary officer of the Muskogee Police Department and honorary sheriff of the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office during a school board meeting last week, according to a Facebook post from Muskogee Public Schools.

On Dec. 9, the "dual hero" used the Heimlich maneuver to save a fellow classmate from choking on a bottle cap.

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” Principal Latricia Dawkins told Enid News and Eagle. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

Johnson's heroism didn't stop there. Later that day he saved a disabled woman from a house that was on fire.

“She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave,” Johnson told Enid News and Eagle.

He told the outlet that the back of the house was on fire and it eventually spread to the front.

Dayvon's mother, LaToya Johnson, said she was not surprised of her son's actions and that her brother is an emergency medical technician.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she told Enid News and Eagle.

