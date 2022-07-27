11-year-old was driving car that crashed into young boy near playground, DC cops say

An 11-year-old boy was driving a car that crashed into a younger boy near a playground in Washington, D.C., according to police and reports.

The older child was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima when he was “unable to press the brake and stop the vehicle” before hitting the boy and then a curb the evening of July 25, a July 26 news release from the Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash sent the 7-year-old to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The young boy’s family told WUSA9 that he suffered a leg injury after the Kia struck him in the parking lot of a playground.

“He’s too young to be going through something like that,” the child’s aunt told the outlet. “I just want my nephew to get well soon.”

The 11-year-old boy fled the scene of the crash, NBC Washington reported.

The injured child’s aunt told FOX 5 that the collision may be related to a “Kia Challenge” that is circulating on the social media platform TikTok. Police could not say whether that was the case in this incident.

The “Kia Challenge” stems from a now-removed TikTok video that instructs others on how to start a Kia using a USB cable, McClatchy News reported.

“He probably didn’t mean to do it, but he still shouldn’t have been in the car,” the victim’s aunt told FOX 5 of the 11-year-old driver. “He still shouldn’t have been driving.”

MPD is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact authorities at 202-727-9099 or message a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

