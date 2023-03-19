11-year-old arrested, accused of setting fire to Clovis playground, police say

An 11-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly setting a playground on fire in Clovis.

Clovis Police and the Clovis Fire Department received a call about a fire at the playground at Music Park, next to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

Authorities said the playground was engulfed but was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The playground was deemed destroyed, authorities said.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of felony arson. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian following the arrest.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

“This park and playground serve an entire neighborhood and now, children will be without a playground until it is replaced.”