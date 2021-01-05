11 Neighbours spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Neighbours, Hendrix gets himself in yet more trouble with a little help from Jay, while the fallout from Nicolette's lottery ticket scandal continues.

Here are 11 spoilers to look forward to next week.

1. Amy chases her dream

In the wake of her return to Erinsborough, Amy remains determined to land the new uniform tender at Lassiters, but she has not got off to the strongest of starts with Paul. She continues to make herself known by turning up at Paul's doorstep unannounced, which only serves to make things worse.

Amy soon gets a glimmer of hope when Paul tells her that she is in with a strong chance, but is everything as it seems with Amy?

2. Terese is taken to hospital

Terese is taken to hospital after the mishap that Hendrix accidentally caused, and Paul is furious at what has happened. Even though Terese is going to be fine, Paul still unloads on Hendrix and it does not take long for the youngster to quit working at the hotel.

Now Hendrix is back to square one with his money troubles and needs to find a way to make some cash quickly. This leads to Jay making a dangerous suggestion…

3. Dipi tries to celebrate Christmas

Despite the damage done to the Rebecchi family and the potential end of Dipi and Shane's marriage, the family try to make the best of it for Christmas with a recently-returned Kirsha. But trying to play happy families may not be easy and Dipi herself still does not know whether she wants to give things with Shane another try.

Dipi soon gets a reminder of what Shane being single would be like for her when she spots him and Amy getting along very well at The Waterhole. Is something on the cards between them?

4. Hendrix and Jay play a dangerous game

Jay puts forward an idea to Hendrix that could see him clear of his money worries – one that looks set to put them both in a dangerous situation. They make plans to head to a blackjack game, with Jay ready to count the cards so that Hendrix can win big.

It is a plan fraught with danger and one that looks set to get even riskier when they realise that somebody who has caused huge problems in the past is involved in the game.

5. Jane is in an awkward position

Following the drunken night that Jane and Clive shared, the two are feeling uneasy and are worried about how Sheila would react should she find out. As for Sheila, she has noticed that Clive seems to be avoiding her and is determined to find out why – and asks Jane for help in getting to the bottom of it.

While Jane does agree to help, her own growing feelings for Clive makes her realise just how awkward a situation she has found herself in.

6. Things are tense at Number 32

The tension remains high between David and Nicolette as he is still struggling to process what the mother of his unborn child did with the stolen lottery ticket.

For Aaron, he is dismayed that what should be a happy time is anything but and David avoiding the house is only making things worse. But will there be any way for David to reconcile what Nicolette did, or is this unconventional family set up doomed already?

7. Sheila's hopes are dashed

Sheila is still determined to get things back on track with Clive and even his recent avoidance of her fails to deter her from getting her man back. Not knowing anything about him and Jane, least of all that they have decided to give a relationship a go, she arranges a dinner with him and hopes that this will lead to them sorting things out.

However, Clive makes it clear where he stands on the idea and it seems that Sheila may have to accept that things are over for good, but will she?

8. Nicolette tries to turn things around

With a string of mistakes behind her, Nicolette begins to try and put things right next week – only that will prove to be harder to do than she had thought. First of all, she agrees to meet with Ricardo, the rightful owner of the lottery ticket, and then she seeks out work following her dismissal from the hospital.

Nicolette tries to get a job that is going at Harold's, but Dipi is not keen on taking her on. But when Chloe fights her corner, Dipi has a change of heart. For Nicolette though, another problem is on the way.

9. Does Roxy have cause to worry?

Kyle is in Germany to say a final goodbye to Bossy, but that means seeing his ex-wife Georgia. Kyle and Georgia's history has Roxy on edge and when she stops hearing from him after a sexy video call, she begins to fear the worst.

Roxy makes plans for another call to remind Kyle what he is missing, but does she actually have cause to worry, or is there a good reason for Kyle's recent silence?

10. Nicolette gets a shock proposition

Meeting with Ricardo does not go how Nicolette had hoped when she gets a quick lesson in what kind of a man he is. Ricardo propositions her to sleep with him, and she begins to feel like she may have no alternative but to go along with it.

However, Dipi soon proves to be an ally that Nicolette was not expecting when she hears what is happening and the two women put their heads together to find a way to get rid of Ricardo for good.

11. What has Amy done?

With Ned on board to offer some modelling help, Amy manages to secure the contract for the uniforms at Lassiters and is thrilled when Terese gives her the good news. But her happiness is short-lived, as before she can even have time to properly celebrate, she receives some worrying news that could change everything.

Needing somebody to talk to, she confides in Shane that she is in a great deal of trouble. What has Amy got herself into?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

