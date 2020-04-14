16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From ‘Broke’ to ‘Listen to Your Heart’ (Photos)

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall — but a few of this year’s new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020’s midseason series premieres — so far — by their “live” total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox’s “9-1-1” and CBS’ “FBI” had impressive starts, The CW’s “Riverdale” offshoot and ABC’s “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Rank: 16 Show: “Katy Keene” Net: The CW Total Viewers: 568,000 Rank: 15 Show: “Duncanville” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million Rank: 14 Show: “Flirty Dancing” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers) Rank: 13 Show: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers) Rank: 12 Show: “Indebted” Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million Rank: 11 Show: “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.97 million

Rank: 10 Show: “For Life” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million Rank: 9 Show: “Outmatched” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.2 million

Rank: 8 Show: “Council of Dads” Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million Rank: 7 Show: “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million Rank: 6 Show: “Deputy” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million Rank: 5 Show: “Tommy” Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million Rank: 4 Show: “Lego Masters” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million Rank: 3 Show: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)

Rank: 2 Show: “Broke” Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million Rank: 1 Show: “FBI: Most Wanted” Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.19 million

