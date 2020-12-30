12 key Londoners on what they’ve learnt in 2020

(ES Composite)

One thing’s for sure: it’s been a year like no other.

The closing of 2020 offers a time to reflect, whether it’s the Chancellor of the Exchequer looking back his first year in the job or nurse Christie Watson wishing she’d started writing to her grandmother before the pandemic.

From their funniest moments to Covid’s silver linings, 12 key Londoners from Keir Starmer to Joe Wicks tell the Evening Standard what the last 12 months has taught them.

Rishi Sunak

Chancellor of the Exchequer

REUTERS

The highlight of my 2020 has to be my schoolboy football hero Matt Le Tissier retweeting a tweet at my Budget. I probably could’ve retired after that. But in all seriousness, this was the year I was asked to be Chancellor and as silver linings go, that’s up there.

I’ve learnt that the entrepreneurial spirit of Britain is alive and well, from the gin maker-turned-sanitiser producer to a beautiful new chocolate shop that recently opened in my constituency, Richmond in Yorkshire.

There wasn’t a playbook for what we had to do to help protect people’s jobs. We worked as fast as we could, given the need to reassure people and ensure support was there, but of course there are times I look back at those first few weeks and think about how we might have been able to do things differently. Look at the furlough scheme. It was conceptualised and developed in less than three days, and paycheques started landing in bank accounts in less than a month.

But you always wonder if it could be done quicker or better. A few of you readers may have seen a photo of me working at Wagamama, but what you may not have known is that the photo was taken moments before I ended up serving vegans a chicken katsu curry. It was funnier for my team than it was for me! Safe to say, I’m not sure any restaurants will be offering me a job as a waiter anytime soon.

Bernadine Evaristo

Author

Getty Images

As much as I find Zoom and other videoconferencing frustrating, during the pandemic they’ve been a lifesaver in so many ways and opened up new ways of working and communicating that will continue. I’ve learned that not rushing around like a blue-arsed fly can be very grounding.

And if I’d have done anything differently, I’d stop saying yes to work invitations without sleeping on it first, and certainly without reading the information in the email in its entirety.

The funniest moment of my 2020 was when the news finally came through that Trump had officially lost the election. I laughed like a drain while knocking back a celebratory bottle of Chablis.

Keir Starmer

Leader of the Labour party

REUTERS

The silver lining of 2020 has undeniably been the discovery of a Covid vaccine. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone involved in developing it. They have given our country hope.

The funniest moment was on the train home from a visit to Cornwall during the summer. A young lad walked past, did a double-take, then asked me excitedly if anyone had ever told me I looked like a guy called Keir Starmer. His expression was priceless when I explained that my parents had beaten him to it by a few years.

Cameron Mackintosh

Theatre owner

Dave Benett

The silver lining of my 2020 has been an opportunity to rethink, in collaboration with my far more youthful executive team, how my long-established worldwide theatre business needs to adapt and be lighter on its feet in a post-Covid world.

I have learned that when things are going well – and for many people, including me, 2020 was shaping up to be a record-breaking year – Mother Nature can stop you in your tracks overnight, however successful you are.

It certainly has reinforced my self-awareness that my strongest instincts are to be a resourceful theatre producer rather than a concerned theatre owner. This crisis has also deepened the camaraderie and respect I have for my key fellow producers on both sides of the Atlantic, as we have shared each other’s fears and aspirations, while striving to combine our strengths to get through and survive this crisis.

The most ridiculous moment of the last few months was probably being on a zoom call (which I am fairly hopeless at) with leading members of the DCMS and many of my theatre colleagues, when our sophisticated social distanced projection system failed to work and our bubble of producers, made up of Sonia Friedman, Michael Harrison and myself, had to sit on each other’s knees (still fully masked!) crowding round a small laptop like three delirious muppets as we discussed safety measures to help ensure our productions could reopen with proper safe social distancing.

Things that could’ve been done differently: I wish we could’ve been in a better position early on to have helped many more of the theatres large number of freelancers who have fallen through the government’s financial safety net, as virtually none of the commercial theatre has been offered any funding. Having been able to remount Les Miserables – the staged concert - has enabled me to re-employ a good number of those affected at my Company.

Since Cameron contributed to this article, London has been placed in to Tier 3 and all theatres have closed

Elizabeth Day

Author and host of How To Fail podcast

Jenny Smith Photography

2020 has taught me that humans are a lot more resilient and adaptable than we give ourselves credit for. The plus side has been spending more time with my partner. Normally we’re both so busy and travelling a lot for work, but during lockdown we were forced into close proximity and - thank goodness - discovered that, yes, we did actually quite like each other! We got engaged in August.

There have also been funny moments, like when a colleague sent me a private message on Zoom making a joke about her finger looking like a penis, except it wasn’t a private message and it went to everyone on the call. Watching their reactions - and then hers as she realised what had happened - was priceless.

Joe Wicks

Personal trainer and creator of PE With Joe

Joe Wicks AKA The Body CoachDaniel Hambury

I feel like I was always destined to inspire young people so when PE With Joe happened, it was a dream come true. I know everyone at home loved it when my daughter Indie used to gate-crash the workouts. I never knew what to do, so we just decided to style it out.

Overall I’ve learnt that nothing material we can buy can replace actual connection with our friends and family. Even if you’re at home with your kids and wife, you still miss your mum and dad, your friends and the grandparents that you don’t necessarily see as much.

My mum’s been in my support bubble but I haven’t been able to see my dad, my nephews, my closest family. Zoom isn’t the same. We just have to keep remembering that this is one moment in history. We will get through.

Julia Samuel

Child Bereavement UK

Psychotherapist and founder of Child Bereavement UK

For the first time in years, 2020 allowed me to be with all of my children and grandchildren for a proper summer holiday. It felt like an amazing gift. Generally, I’ve been busier than ever this year – but all on a screen. I miss seeing people. I had a grandson born in April, who I didn’t meet for two months.

I learned again what I already knew, but I learned it better, which is the limit of what we can control. And not to project into the future but just be grateful for the day. It’s what I’ve been telling people for years and I did sort of do it, but the way you couldn’t make any plans at all this year was new to me. I learnt it again. Creating a structure for each day kept me sane - though I wish I’d watched less TV and read more books.

In the evenings I’d flop on the sofa and watch TV every night for weeks and weeks. 20 minutes of Shitt’s Creek makes me laugh, but it does not feed your soul. I wish I’d had the discipline to take a few nights a week to read more.

I should probably also wish I hadn’t let my husband cut my hair over lockdown. He cut my fringe and I heard him go “oops”. My children literally cried with laughter. It cheered a lot of people up.

Douglas Stuart

2020 Booker Prize winner

Douglas Stuart, the winner of the 2020 Booker Prize for Fictionthebookerprizes/AFP via Getty Im

At the start of the pandemic I worried about all the cancelled ‘in-person’ literary events. In fact moving everything to a digital space has increased accessibility - not only geographically - but I think it’s made it more inclusive for folk who might have previously felt intimidated or left out of the traditional literary circles. That’s a massive silver lining.

I’ve been all over the world these past few months and never once left this couch. I feel a bit like Aladdin on his flying carpet.

I spent ten years writing a book never knowing if it would be published let alone win the Booker Prize. So I suppose this year has taught me I should let go of worry or doubt. But even as I say this, I know I’m lying. I am nothing but flesh and bone and self-doubt.

Jon Sopel

BBC North America Editor

For me, the funniest thing to have happened in 2020 is also the saddest thing. My godmother died and we had a Zoomeral. It was at 5am US-time, I paid a tribute to her and half way through I realised I was in my pyjamas. I had gone to a funeral in my pyjamas. It is the stuff of an anxiety dream. I felt immensely upset, then just roared with laughter with the family afterwards.

My son lives in Australia, my wife is in the UK looking after her mother, so everyone has felt a long way apart this year. I went to Australia in March. What I wish I’d done was just go: “Screw the election, screw my job, I’m going to find a nice house in Queensland for the next nine months and ride it out here.”

In reality, I’ve spent much more time in my apartment than before and hence a lot of time in my own company. I’m quite a sociable person, but I’ve rediscovered things like cooking and cleaning and ironing which maybe I hadn’t done for quite a few years.

Nimco Ali

FGM activist and co-founder of The Five Foundation

Women's Equality Party candidate Nimco AliGetty

I learnt that I want to be in a relationship and have children and as a strong woman it is ok to say that, so I ended up freezing my eggs over lockdown as a kind of self-investment.

I normally travel a lot for work and things that I longed for before are the things I got so much of in 2020: time to watch Netflix, more time in bed. So my takeaway is that maybe everything you think you want is not what you need.

Saying that, I was stuck in quarantine for four months on my own, so I’m never going to ask for me-time again.

Christie Watson

Nurse and author of The Courage To Care

I began writing to my 96-year-old nan a few weeks ago. Silly letters, mundane mostly. She is shielding, and hard of hearing, and we only see each other through a window; we haven’t really talked properly in nearly a year. The letters bring her such joy. I wish I’d started writing to her earlier.

Polly Samson

Lyricist and author of Sunday Times bestseller A Theatre for Dreamers

Getty Images

Publishing my novel A Theatre for Dreamers a week before lockdown – when all bookshops were closed - made for a gloomy forecast. But, as it turned out, a story set among the bohemian crowd on a Greek island at the beginning of the sixties cultural and sexual revolution provided an escape for many, including an octogenarian who wrote to me about being with Leonard Cohen on the island at the time.

There are so many things I vowed to learn at the start of lockdown - to speak Greek, to paint in oils - but sadly none of these came to pass. What I did learn, however, was how to keep warm while eating and meeting out of doors. With four generations and various incompatible pets locked down together there have been many roll-on-the-floor-clutching-our sides laughing moments.

As told to Katie Strick