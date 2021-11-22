The Best Coveralls That Satisfy A One-And-Done Kind Of Day

While we loved frolicking through the summer in dresses, we're very much into throw-on-and-go jumpsuits for fall. There's an effortlessness that comes with pulling on a onesie. It not only takes the guesswork out of pulling an outfit together, but the pants actually enable you to stride around without fear that you'll accidentally flash passersby. Bike rides, high kicks, dance moves — you can do it all with this singular garment. Ahead, we sourced 11 of the highest-rated styles according to customers who are down with a one-and-done day. While utilitarian coveralls continue to reign in the jumpsuit department, there are also athletic-inspired and strappier silhouettes to try on for fall, which we've also included in this Hype Machine guide. Let's jump into this ever-popular trend, shall we?



Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit



Best Overall Coverall



This celeb-favorite jumpsuit, available in seven covetable colors, has that perfectly boxy utilitarian look without any fabric roughness or bulk. Maybe it's that cropped leg that makes it so special (particularly if you're petite)? If you like the look but know it'll make you sweat, Alex Mill also offers a short-sleeved version.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars and 25 reviews on alexmill.com



What They’re Saying: "The pockets on this jumpsuit are AMAZING! They are so big! I am in love! I can fit my Nintendo Switch in the pocket. I can fit BOTH my Kindle Fire and my Paperwhite. These are the pockets women want and deserve and I highly recommend these purely for the pockets alone."



Pact Lightweight Hemp Utility Jumpsuit



Best Sustainably Made Coverall



If buying Fair Trade-certified clothes is a priority, this lightweight coverall made from organic cotton is the jumpsuit for you.



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 4 reviews on wearpact.com



What They’re Saying: "This is the perfect jumpsuit. The fit is perfect and the fabric is lightweight but substantial. I got the black and just ordered grey and umber."



Dickies Long Sleeve Cotton Twill Coverall

Best Affordable Jumpsuit

When it comes to durable workwear, Dickies is the legacy brand to trust. And at under $50 a pop, this style is well worth copping for fall.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,443 reviews on amazon.com



What They're Saying: "I am a doctor and I bought these coveralls for a Halloween costume (Rosie the Riveter). I liked them so much I found myself looking for excuses to wear them. Within a week I was driving a front loader, moving logs, and questioning all my life choices. I’m pretty sure a woman can do anything in these things. Am I crazy? You won’t know unless you try them. Magical!"



Universal Standard Kate Stretch Cotton Twill Jumpsuit

Best Coverall In Extended Sizes

Universal Standard knows how to make clothes for every type of body — and this jumpsuit epitomizes the brand's ethos.



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 83 reviews on universalstandard.com



What They're Saying: "It takes so little to look good in this. I have spilled coffee down it and just wipes right off, so you can be a complete slob and still pull this off. Dresses up, dresses down, basically perfect all year round, room for layers, loose in the heat. Just buy it already."



Everlane The Fatigue Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Best Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

Everlane has perfected the indigo-blue jumpsuit. While dark-wash styles tend to be too thick or stiff to wear all over like this, this particular cotton-linen style has a very wearable, lightweight feel.



The Hype: 4.44 out of 5 stars and 18 reviews on everlane.com



What They're Saying: "I put this on and instantly feel cool. I'm excited to wear this to work with cute booties and weekend with tennis shoes. The perfect transition back to the office from home office outfit. I was worried about the sizing but went with my usual size 6 and it fits perfectly. The sleeves are wide but not as wide as I expected after reading the other reviews."



Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Boilersuit

Best Budget Coverall

Get to know Target's latest jumpsuit: a classic (and comfy) boilersuit made from cotton with a hint of stretch. Customers seem to dig the decent size range of 0 through 18 and the four colorway options — but, mostly, they love the price point.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 22 reviews on target.com



What They're Saying: "Possibly the best jumpsuit I own. If you liked the Universal Thread jumpsuits sold last year-you are going to LOVE this new take. The zipper and single snap button is SO much better (both style wise and accessibility wise) than 6 or 7 buttons. I am 5’7 and carry most of my weight in my hips and thighs. These hug in the right spots and the pant leg perfectly hits above the ankles. Purchased one in cream and then another so I can color it myself."



LUSH Perfect Night Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Culotte Jumpsuit



Best Going-Out Jumpsuit



Don’t be fooled by the affordable price point — reviewers rave non-stop about the quality of the satiny material and its chic fit, which offers a darted waist, wide leg, and cowl neck. Many have also worn this jumpsuit for their bridal shower or wedding.



The Hype: 4.75 out of 5 stars and 40 reviews on lulus.com



What They’re Saying: "The material is so soft and it fits perfectly! I always worry about buying things that are this material online because they can look cheap, but this is great quality."



Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper

Best Loungewear Jumpsuit

This super soft and drapey jumpsuit is so comfy that it's literally meant to put you to sleep. Luckily, the silhouette is also passable for daytime hours, too.



The Hype: 4.75 out of 5 stars and 216 reviews on athleta.gap.com



What They're Saying: "I LOVE this piece. I know it's marketed as pajamas, but I absolutely wear this out. It's so soft, comfortable and flattering on. I throw a colorful sports bra on underneath and boom, it's adorable for day. Pair with a jean jacket or cardigan and it's super cute for cool nights. Will definitely be buying in other colors."



Lululemon Ventlight™ Zippered Jumpsuit

Best Jumpsuit For Travel

It's breathable, quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and it has a zippered front — phew! This jumpsuit is perfect for those on the go.



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 24 reviews



What They're Saying: "Have worn this every day since I got it. It feels so great on. Lovely, airy fabric — no wrinkling — lots of pockets. Perfect for travel one day and for everyday wear."



Lacausa Prana Unitard

Best Low-Impact Workout Jumpsuit

Okay, we know, this one could be categorized under "bodysuit" — but what makes this athletic one-piece so versatile are the flared bottoms. A small detail that makes all the style difference.



For other color options, check out lacausaclothing.com.



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 1 review on prismboutique.com



What They're Saying: "Love this comfy, cool unitard from LACAUSA. The fabric is thicker than I expected, but it provides a bit of compression (which is always good for a unitard) and I love the slightly flared crop leg on these. I wear it hanging around the house but I could run errands in this, too."



Vuori Lux Romper

Best Exercise Jumpsuit

The exercise dress has taken off — will the exercise jumpsuit be the next big activewear trend? If so, we're betting this style from Vuori will lead the way, with its racerback top and jogger bottom that has a slightly relaxed fit.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 356 reviews on vuoriclothing.com



What They're Saying: "This Lux Romper is cute, versatile and stylish. I wore it on a flight and it was so comfortable. It's super athletic-y and fashion-y."



Prettygarden Casual V Neck Jumpsuit with Pockets

Best Jumpsuit On Amazon

It makes total sense why this jumpsuit is one of Amazon's highest-rated styles: It's got an easy-going silhouette that can be dressed up or down with just a shoe swap, and it comes in every single color you can imagine.



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 6,072 reviews on amazon.com



What They're Saying: "I love this jumper. It is so comfortable. I love that you can wear it with a pair of flip flops or sandals or dress it up with heels. It is incredibly versatile. You could literally wear it to lounge in, to work, shopping or even to a wedding."



