11 injured when boat crashes into channel marker before capsizing off the Florida Keys

Eleven people were injured, several seriously, in a boat crash Sunday night in the Upper Florida Keys.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boat hit a channel marker and capsized. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Boca Chita, an island in the northern Florida Keys within Biscayne National Park.

Unlike most of the Keys, which are in Monroe County, Boca Chita is offshore of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said some of the people on the boat were flown by helicopter air ambulance to mainland hospitals.

Rescue crews set up operations at Black Point Marina in south Dade. Dozens of medics awaited a fire-rescue boat to bring patients back to the docks.

Miami-Dade County Fire Resue medics escort several children down a dock at Black Point Marina Sunday night, Sept. 4, 2022. The children just arrived on a fire rescue boat following a vessel crash earlier that evening in which several people were seriously injured.

When it did, several people with minor injuries walked off the vessel wrapped in white blankets. At least three of the people to exit the boat were children.

Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency investigating the crash, Benitez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.