11 Indie Fashion Labels Emma Chamberlain Has Us Obsessed With

Internet sweetheart Emma Chamberlain has Gen Zs wrapped around her finger. Her relatable YouTube videos detailing what she does in a day garner millions of views, with people glued to their screens for her funny commentary and eclectic personal style. The 20-year-old knows how to experiment: her aesthetic ranges from Y2k outfits to trucker dad styles. Emma showcases an enviable pool of emerging brands and designers. These are some of her recent favourites that might quickly become yours too.

Kat Rose

There is a lot to love in this IKEA slash Powerpuff Girls-inspired ensemble. Yes, I could spotlight the fluffy Simon Miller slippers, or the Lirika Matoshi knitted top, but the bag…the bag! The kitschy, hand-drawn bag that reads, “love is more” is a one-of-a-kind creation by artist Kat Rose. Working out of her bedroom, she sources and upcycles secondhand items, like this purple handbag.

OGBFF

Irony is IN. There’s nothing like seeing a star with 15 million Instagram followers wearing a top that says, “niche internet micro celebrity”. In the age of digital parasocial relationships, Emma is the furthest thing from niche now. Her baby tank was handprinted in a Los Angeles bedroom by brand OGBFF. Some of its other tops proclaim, “ur son is a hoe” and “ironically hot”.

Emily Watson

It’s official; Melbourne’s indie fashion scene is on Emma’s radar. Emma dons a strappy brown tankini top from Emily Watson — a local swim and resortwear designer who is inspired by Australian nostalgia. Each piece is made in house by one of four creatives: Emily herself, or one of her garment technicians, Jacinta, Amalia, and Claire.

Stahl Knit

Talk about dopamine dressing — crochet and knitting take centre stage when it comes to Stahl Knit, a quirky brand that specialises in tops, dresses, and accessories. Emma pairs her yellow top with a pair of chunky creeper-like loafers from No Name.

Dyspnea

Think sparkles — think Dyspnea. That’s exactly what Emma does here, complementing her old light blonde hair with a champagne long-sleeved bodice. We’re giddy over this Australian label which ethically hand makes its garments in Bali. From knickers to corsets to mini dresses and more, Dyspnea embraces all things femme.

Chopova Lowena

Experimental London-based label Chopova Lowena is known for its take on the skirt. Using recycled folkloric fabrics and deadstock materials, it plays with texture and pattern to create unique punk-esque pieces. Take note of the safety pins and leather belt seen on Emma.

Gauntlett Cheng

Say hello to scrunched taffeta, ruching, and delicate silhouettes. Specialising in glorious pastels and the occasional pop of bright pink or tonal brown, Gauntlett Cheng is a New York label created by Esther Gauntlett and Jenny Cheng. Pairing her ensemble with a pair of Simon Miller’s yellow Blackout Platforms, Emma wears one of Gauntlett Cheng’s pastel purple matching sets.

Asata Maisé

Asata Maisé Beeks is an independent fashion designer from Delaware, known for her patchwork baguette bags. She also hand makes couture reversible butterfly corset sets, as seen on Emma. Paired with a micro wrap skirt, the set has been crafted with an upcycled vintage curtain panel and is reversible to navy blue linen.

Juliet Johnstone

DIY denim is an ultra-fun way to jazz up jeans that are in need of some loving. That’s what LA-based label Juliet Johnstone is doing. Its unique range of hand-painted pants commonly feature butterflies, the word ‘love,’ flowers, and hearts — nothing says peace-loving more.

Kijun

Korean label Kijun is obsessed with Seoul in the ‘80s and ‘90s. In fact, its whole womenswear brand exists to honour that era. Casual workwear meets resort holiday in Kijun’s current collection, and atypical silhouettes and unusual prints are a constant. We adore that Emma’s nabbed a printed turtleneck and an asymmetrical lemon singlet from Kijun.

Jared Ellner

So it turns out that Emma’s full-time stylist Jared Ellner is also a fashion designer. Pictured here is one of his creations — a two piece green set. “She has unbelievable style. She’s truly a dream client and person to work with because she has such a good sense of her own style and a good eye that it makes working with her effortless,” he tells WWD. “I’m such a fan of how she puts herself together already, so being asked to help with that was the best possible dream job I could’ve ever asked for.”

