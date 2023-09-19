11 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Home and Away, mysterious newcomer Harper arrives in the Bay to ask a huge favour of Cash.

Elsewhere, Kirby decides to quit Lyrik and go solo, Alf faces a nervous wait, and Rose decides to track down her biological dad.

Here's a full collection of 11 big moments.

1. Kirby faces the music

Lyrik call a band meeting to confront Kirby over her secret meetings with music manager Forrest Duke.

Kirby is open and upfront with them, admitting that she has been struggling for a while and isn't happy in Lyrik any more.

Justin praises Kirby for following her dreams, but Remi questions if it's worth the risk. Eventually their questions become too much for Kirby and she heads out for a surf to contemplate her future.

2. Remi wants Kirby to stay

While Theo reels over the prospect of Kirby going solo, Remi makes a feeble attempt to get her to stay in the band.

This is quickly overshadowed when she receives a special delivery from Forrest, containing flowers, goodies and sample artwork.

Kirby is seriously tempted by Forrest's offer, and supportive Mackenzie is all in favour, pointing out she has earned this opportunity.

3. Kirby quits the band

Realising Lyrik are on the verge of losing Kirby, Remi tries to remind her of their humble beginnings. But it's all too little, too late and Kirby announces she's going solo. Justin is gutted by her decision, but Leah is hopeful that Lyrik can carry on under his guidance.

Later, Justin meets with the band to discuss their future as a trio, but Eden loses her temper and starts chucking Kirby's clothes out onto the street.

Eventually she calms down and makes plans with Remi for how they'll move forward without Kirby.

4. Felicity makes a brave stand

Felicity's recent attack has made her, Cash and Tane determined to protect the women of Summer Bay.

On a mission, they get to work – Tane registers himself as a self-defence instructor and Felicity sets up a codeword system at Salt for anyone who doesn't feel safe.

They also hand out flyers at the surf club, but are frustrated by the lack of interest from locals. People finally take notice when Felicity jumps up on a table and loudly declares that she was sexually assaulted. However, her act of public bravery leaves Felicity feeling anxious and exposed.

5. Mac supports Felicity's mission

Tane is in awe of Felicity's courage and commends her for making herself vulnerable for the cause of women's safety.

Felicity is encouraged to hear folks are now taking the flyers, and the couple decide to take their ideas to Mackenzie.

There's further good news for Felicity when Mac approves her plans to spread the word, including to the team at Salt.

6. Alf awaits his hearing test results

Alf is nervously awaiting the results of his recent hearing test and is not happy when Bree reveals it's likely he'll need to be fitted with hearing aids.

Hopeful that Alf will come round to the idea, Marilyn works with Bree to navigate his specialist appointments.

Their perseverance seems to have paid off when Alf tells Justin he's glad to have tackled his hearing loss. Alf also admits that he's worried about getting his results in time to visit Roo, but Bree works her magic, managing to get his next appointment fast-tracked.

7. Say hello to Harper

There's a new face in Summer Bay when social worker Harper answers Irene's advert for a lodger.

The ladies hit it off straight away, but wary John has a bad feeling about the newcomer. He decides to have a snoop about her possessions, only to get caught red-handed by Irene.

After giving John a ticking off, Irene hands over the keys to her house. but behind doors Harper starts acting suspiciously. What is she up to?

8. Cash gets a blast from the past

John decides to keep an eye on Harper and clocks her unease around police officers. This leaves him in no doubt that Irene has invited a wrong'un to stay with her.

He's ready to voice his concerns when Cash stops by the coffee cart, but is dismayed when the cop greets Harper with a warm hug and reveals they're former colleagues.

While John is forced to eat humble pie, Harper asks Cash if they can have a private chat.

9. Harper's sister arrives in town

Back at Cash's, Harper admits she has come to the Bay to ask a big favour of him. Her sister, Dana is on the run from the police after they discovered drugs in her apartment and her boyfriend threw her under the bus.

Harper reveals there's a warrant out for Dana's arrest and she needs Cash to do whatever he can to prove her sibling's innocence. Cash reluctantly agrees to help, as long as Harper tells him everything she knows.

Returning to Irene's, Harper enjoys a meal with her new landlady. But as Irene goes to bed, Harper sneaks the leftovers from dinner into her room and Dana climbs in through the window.

10. Rose investigates her family tree

Mali gets the all-clear from the doctors and doesn't waste any time getting back on his surf board. It's an amazing buzz for Mali to be back doing what he loves, but he can't help but feel Rose is suddenly pulling away from him.

Over a coffee after their night shift, Rose explains to Cash what's on her mind. She shares that meeting Mali's mum has made her want to know more about her biological dad.

Rose starts trawling the web for answers, but Xander feels it's betraying their mother's wishes and the man they both called dad.

11. Rose has a breakthrough

Rose is determined to uncover more about her heritage, despite Xander insisting that she needs to tell their mum what she's up to.

Mali catches up with Rose on the beach, where she explains that she has been trying to find her father.

Rose is grateful for Mali's support, and it's not long before she stumbles across an old photograph of the man she believes to be her dad.

