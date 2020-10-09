11 New Hair Color Ideas Just for Brunettes

Getty Images

While it’s debatable whether or not blondes actually have more fun, it is very much a fact that brunettes have more options — at least when it comes to their hair.

Color-wise, there’s no shade that's more versatile or primed for a refresh than brown. Wisps of sun-drenched highlights for summer? You got it. Shiny cocoa lowlights for New Year's? Why not!

The only question that remains is which sultry shade best suits your vibe?

To help you out, we asked four top stylists to help us navigate the deep sea of brown hair color ideas, as well as how to put your own spin on it for your next look. And lucky you — the sky’s the limit for a brunette.

Cranberry Brown

Emma Stone rocks this versatile color with ease.

“I have to say I really love a warm rich-toned brunette, so many brunettes are hesitant of warm tones. As a colorist you constantly hear requests for no red and no brassiness,” says master colorist at NYC’s Marie Robinson Salon, Angela Haight. “But there is a huge difference between faded, dull, oxidized brown hair that’s turned red or orangey — no one wants that — and an intentional rich amber or deep auburn tone. Warmer tones reflect light and give the hair a little sparkle.

Rich Chestnut

“I’m obsessed with a perfect chestnut brown,” says Nick Stenson, Matrix's artistic director. “It’s the perfect combination of warmth and depth without ever appearing brassy and it looks great on most skin tones.”

Ash Brown

