11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Black Friday deals are in full swing with no sign of stopping! From deals on everything from smart TVs and laptops to luggage and cookware, there’s no shortage of great sales.

But some of the year’s best deals are at your favorite handbag brands. To help you sort through the seemingly never-ending amount of deep discounts, we rounded up 11 gorgeous purses on super sale this Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable leather tote or something unique to wear during the holiday season, keep scrolling to shop the heavily discounted styles that deserve a spot in your closet.

Credit: Coach Outlet

$111.20 $278 at Coach Outlet

This versatile crossbody is the perfect size to hold your phone, ID, credit card and lipstick.

$79 $329 at Kate Spade Surprise

This beautiful satchel is one of the best finds of the day for under $100 — and how pretty is this baby blue shade?

$119 $348 at Michael Kors

Make a stylish statement with this punchy crossbody from Michael Michael Kors.

$105 $175 at Nordstrom

Add a little glitz to any look with this festive, metallic design from Ted Baker London.

$139.29 $195 at Nordstrom

This iconic, water-resistant nylon tote bag can expand in seconds, thanks to its zip inset.

Credit: Tory Burch

$449 $698 at Tory Burch

You deserve to treat yourself to this gorgeous ruched, suede shoulder bag from Tory Burch.

Credit: Coach Outlet

$159.20 $398 at Coach Outlet

You never go wrong when bringing home a leather tote — this one from Coach is simply beautiful.

Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

$229 $378 at Rebecca Minkoff

This hobo bag is perfectly slouchy. Plus, it features silver hardware and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Credit: Dagne Dover

$243.75 $325 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s turnlock designs allow you to quickly change the length of the handles.

Credit: Nordstrom

$46.80 $78 at Nordstrom

The combination of satin, crystals and feathers makes this Nina clutch the ideal evening bag.

Credit: Madewell

$112.80 $188 at Madewell

Madewell’s popular zip-top tote is available in five colors and is a steal for just $112. Use code OHJOY at checkout.

More from In The Know:

10 gorgeous gifts for the super stylish mom, starting at just $20

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is here: These are the 10 items you definitely should buy now

15 Secret Santa gifts under $50 your friends will fight over

The post 11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off appeared first on In The Know.