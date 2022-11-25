Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off

Julia Webb
·3 min read

The Black Friday deals are in full swing with no sign of stopping! From deals on everything from smart TVs and laptops to luggage and cookware, there’s no shortage of great sales.

But some of the year’s best deals are at your favorite handbag brands. To help you sort through the seemingly never-ending amount of deep discounts, we rounded up 11 gorgeous purses on super sale this Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable leather tote or something unique to wear during the holiday season, keep scrolling to shop the heavily discounted styles that deserve a spot in your closet.

1. Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas, $111.20 (Orig. $278)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$111.20 $278 at Coach Outlet

This versatile crossbody is the perfect size to hold your phone, ID, credit card and lipstick.

2. Kate Spade Surprise Tinsel Satchel, $79 (Orig $329)

$79 $329 at Kate Spade Surprise

This beautiful satchel is one of the best finds of the day for under $100 — and how pretty is this baby blue shade?

3. Michael Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag, $119 (Orig. $348)

$119 $348 at Michael Kors

Make a stylish statement with this punchy crossbody from Michael Michael Kors.

4. Ted Baker London Nyati Mini Knot Bow Crossbody Bag, $105 (Orig. $175)

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/tag/nordstrom/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksnordtrom" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a>
Credit: Nordstrom

$105 $175 at Nordstrom

Add a little glitz to any look with this festive, metallic design from Ted Baker London.

5. Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $139.29 (Orig. $195)

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/tag/nordstrom/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksnordtrom" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a>
Credit: Nordstrom

$139.29 $195 at Nordstrom

This iconic, water-resistant nylon tote bag can expand in seconds, thanks to its zip inset.

6. Tory Burch Small Kira Ruched Convertible Shoulder Bag, $449 (Orig. $698)

Credit: Tory Burch
Credit: Tory Burch

$449 $698 at Tory Burch

You deserve to treat yourself to this gorgeous ruched, suede shoulder bag from Tory Burch.

7. Coach Town Tote, $159.20 (Orig. $398)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$159.20 $398 at Coach Outlet

You never go wrong when bringing home a leather tote — this one from Coach is simply beautiful.

8. Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Hobo, $229 (Orig. $378)

Credit: Rebecca Minkoff
Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

$229 $378 at Rebecca Minkoff

This hobo bag is perfectly slouchy. Plus, it features silver hardware and an adjustable shoulder strap.

9. Dagne Dover Tokyo Turnlock Tote, $$243.75 (Orig. $325)

Credit: Dagne Dover
Credit: Dagne Dover

$243.75 $325 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s turnlock designs allow you to quickly change the length of the handles.

10. Nina Kaidy Feather Trim Satin Clutch, $46.80 (Orig. $78)

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

$46.80 $78 at Nordstrom

The combination of satin, crystals and feathers makes this Nina clutch the ideal evening bag.

11. Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $112.80 (Orig. $188)

Credit: Madewell
Credit: Madewell

$112.80 $188 at Madewell

Madewell’s popular zip-top tote is available in five colors and is a steal for just $112. Use code OHJOY at checkout.

