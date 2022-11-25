11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The Black Friday deals are in full swing with no sign of stopping! From deals on everything from smart TVs and laptops to luggage and cookware, there’s no shortage of great sales.
But some of the year’s best deals are at your favorite handbag brands. To help you sort through the seemingly never-ending amount of deep discounts, we rounded up 11 gorgeous purses on super sale this Black Friday.
Whether you’re looking for a reliable leather tote or something unique to wear during the holiday season, keep scrolling to shop the heavily discounted styles that deserve a spot in your closet.
1. Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas, $111.20 (Orig. $278)
This versatile crossbody is the perfect size to hold your phone, ID, credit card and lipstick.
2. Kate Spade Surprise Tinsel Satchel, $79 (Orig $329)
$79
$329 at Kate Spade Surprise
This beautiful satchel is one of the best finds of the day for under $100 — and how pretty is this baby blue shade?
3. Michael Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag, $119 (Orig. $348)
Make a stylish statement with this punchy crossbody from Michael Michael Kors.
4. Ted Baker London Nyati Mini Knot Bow Crossbody Bag, $105 (Orig. $175)
Add a little glitz to any look with this festive, metallic design from Ted Baker London.
5. Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $139.29 (Orig. $195)
This iconic, water-resistant nylon tote bag can expand in seconds, thanks to its zip inset.
6. Tory Burch Small Kira Ruched Convertible Shoulder Bag, $449 (Orig. $698)
You deserve to treat yourself to this gorgeous ruched, suede shoulder bag from Tory Burch.
7. Coach Town Tote, $159.20 (Orig. $398)
You never go wrong when bringing home a leather tote — this one from Coach is simply beautiful.
8. Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Hobo, $229 (Orig. $378)
This hobo bag is perfectly slouchy. Plus, it features silver hardware and an adjustable shoulder strap.
9. Dagne Dover Tokyo Turnlock Tote, $$243.75 (Orig. $325)
Dagne Dover’s turnlock designs allow you to quickly change the length of the handles.
10. Nina Kaidy Feather Trim Satin Clutch, $46.80 (Orig. $78)
The combination of satin, crystals and feathers makes this Nina clutch the ideal evening bag.
11. Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $112.80 (Orig. $188)
Madewell’s popular zip-top tote is available in five colors and is a steal for just $112. Use code OHJOY at checkout.
More from In The Know:
10 gorgeous gifts for the super stylish mom, starting at just $20
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy
Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is here: These are the 10 items you definitely should buy now
15 Secret Santa gifts under $50 your friends will fight over
The post 11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off appeared first on In The Know.