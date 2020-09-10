11 Genius Desks That Will Convert You Into A WFH Pro

Well, we hate to break it to you but: a large portion of us aren't going back to the office
anytime soon. This means that our shared houses, cramped apartments, temporary condo arrangements, roomier lofts (lucky you!), etc. will continue to serve as our official workspaces for the foreseeable future (with all of their accompanying distractions and spatial issues included). So, at this point, investing in a WFH-office setup that's stylish, comfortable, and functional is a high priority — and we've got just the thing for those who've yet to figure it out: the convertible desk. If you're thinking about finally diving into writing your personal memoir, are often expected to have your camera on in daily Zoom meetings, or just want to game comfortably from the confines of your cramped bedroom, then you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 highly reviewed convertible desks that are built to fit into any unused corner of your living space while providing an ample work surface. From more affordable options that will offer up the area you so desperately need (with no-frills attached) to the more futuristic floating styles that'll fit right in with your MCM-design aesthetic. There's even a wall desk that doubles as a chic shelving unit, too! Scroll ahead to shop your way into WFH-pro mode while we all keep on this home-office-hybrid grind. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Tangkula Wall Mounted Computer Desk Best For: Small Spaces
This sturdy, modern wall-mounted table features a plethora of storage available in an easy fold-out design.
WFH Pros Say:
"So thanks to COVID-19 I had to organize an office in my small guest bedroom. I needed a desk that would be compact and ideally could be easily put away when guests stay in this room. This desk is exactly what I was looking for."
Amazon More upper square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk Best For: Restless Legs
Stretch your legs throughout the workday with the Babin; an adjustable standing desk with a sleek, glossy finish.
WFH Pros Say:
"This desk is perfect. It’s functional- good looking- fairly priced- and good quality. I LOVE the adjustable height."
Wayfair More Cameron Adjustable Desk Storage System Best For: Writing
Writers get ready, you're going to adore this one: the Cameron desk has adjustable bookshelves, making it the perfect place to sit, read, and conjure up new plots.
WFH Pros Say:
"I would definitely recommend this desk to anyone who wants easy assembly and good quality…love love love."
Urban Outfitters More Story continues Novo Acrylic Folding Table Best For: Studios
If you live in a city one-bedroom or studio, then your space is already wildly limited. Fold up this adorable clear table and store it away in a closet after work weeks.
WFH Pros Say:
"This is simply stunning. I love that it takes up very little space visually yet looks stunning and so glamorous."
CB2 More Sauder International Lift Top Coffee Table Best For: Couch Workers
Both parts coffee table and working desk, this rustic piece is essential for those who would rather watch documentaries in the background as they click-clack away.
WFH Pros Say:
"I was very pleased with how easy assembly was and the end results! It works as described and I love the way it looks."
Bed Bath and Beyond More Seville Classic Airlift Sit-Stand Mobile Desk Best For: Sitting & Standing
If you're like me, you get up multiple times during the day and change work locations. With this mobile-style desk, you can sit, stand, or use it to hold your laptop as you cook lunch while listening in on a team meeting.
WFH Pros Say:
"I've had this desk for 2 years now. It continues to operate/lift smoothly, Good quality white surface, does not get scratched, Large enough for a laptop, full-size keyboard, mouse, and some paperwork."
Bed Bath and Beyond More Covert Floating Desk Best For: Limited Floor Space
You have the wall space, but not the floor space (a classic city-living dilemma). Enter, The Covert Desk. It's not only stylish but can be easily concealed on any wall.
WFH Pros Say:
"I am so impressed. I’m a Crate and Barrel lifer so, of course, I’ve come to expect excellent quality. However, for this price point, I could not get over how beautiful it is and how sturdily built."
Crate and Barrel More Tribesigns Overbed Table Best For: Bed Workers
Some of us would rather stay comfortable in bed while working from home, and this is the desk to fit those desires. Hold your laptop and all other office accessories nearby on its roomy surface.
WFH Pros Say:
"This is the best invention since the internet! Very sturdy. It fits perfectly over my Queen-sized bed. Great for eating and computing. I highly recommend this for all of my introverted cohorts. All of my remotes fit nicely upon it and within reach. It’s a total game changer! Get it!"
Amazon More Rectangular Black Standing Desk Best For: Dual Monitors
Calling all busy-bodies and multi-job holders: this desk is for you. Utilize the spacious design for two monitors, your phone, a mouse, and separate keyboards during work hours.
WFH Pros Say:
"I've been using this desk for the last two months and am very happy with it! It's wide enough for my laptop and monitor and deep enough that the screens are a healthy distance from my eyes."
Home Depot More Bamboo Bathtub Laptop Desk Best For: Bathtime Connoisseurs
For all your
bath
bombs, CBD treatments, and after-work calm downs, look to this bamboo bathtub lap desk. It's ideal for working late and lounging while jotting down notes.
WFH Pros Say:
"After literally 2 days, I have received the packaged and lo and behold my exceptions were exceeded. What you see is what you get, the bonus part is, the material itself makes it more grand and fancy."
Amazon More Chrono Secretary Desk Best For: Tiny Aesthetics
Sometimes home offices can throw off your living space aesthetic, and for those who obsess over furnishings, that's not an option. Opt for the Chrono desk. Both parts chic and concealed, you won't even notice it when the cabinets are closed.
WFH Pros Say:
"Perfect size for my tiny apartment."
