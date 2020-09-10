11 Genius Desks That Will Convert You Into A WFH Pro

Well, we hate to break it to you but: a large portion of us aren't going back to the office anytime soon. This means that our shared houses, cramped apartments, temporary condo arrangements, roomier lofts (lucky you!), etc. will continue to serve as our official workspaces for the foreseeable future (with all of their accompanying distractions and spatial issues included). So, at this point, investing in a WFH-office setup that's stylish, comfortable, and functional is a high priority — and we've got just the thing for those who've yet to figure it out: the convertible desk.



If you're thinking about finally diving into writing your personal memoir, are often expected to have your camera on in daily Zoom meetings, or just want to game comfortably from the confines of your cramped bedroom, then you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 highly reviewed convertible desks that are built to fit into any unused corner of your living space while providing an ample work surface. From more affordable options that will offer up the area you so desperately need (with no-frills attached) to the more futuristic floating styles that'll fit right in with your MCM-design aesthetic. There's even a wall desk that doubles as a chic shelving unit, too!



Scroll ahead to shop your way into WFH-pro mode while we all keep on this home-office-hybrid grind.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos Tangkula Wall Mounted Computer Desk

Best For: Small Spaces

This sturdy, modern wall-mounted table features a plethora of storage available in an easy fold-out design.



WFH Pros Say: "So thanks to COVID-19 I had to organize an office in my small guest bedroom. I needed a desk that would be compact and ideally could be easily put away when guests stay in this room. This desk is exactly what I was looking for."



Tangkula Tangkula Wall Mounted Computer Desk, $, available at











View photos upper square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Best For: Restless Legs

Stretch your legs throughout the workday with the Babin; an adjustable standing desk with a sleek, glossy finish.



WFH Pros Say: "This desk is perfect. It’s functional- good looking- fairly priced- and good quality. I LOVE the adjustable height."



upper square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk, $, available at











View photos Cameron Adjustable Desk Storage System

Best For: Writing

Writers get ready, you're going to adore this one: the Cameron desk has adjustable bookshelves, making it the perfect place to sit, read, and conjure up new plots.



WFH Pros Say: "I would definitely recommend this desk to anyone who wants easy assembly and good quality…love love love."



Urban Outfitters Cameron Adjustable Desk Storage System, $, available at











