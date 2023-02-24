7 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Winter Days

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Winter tends to be a notoriously busy time of year, being that it's kicked off by the holidays -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook. Fortunately, Costco offers a number of frozen foods that make for easy meals, sides and snacks.

Here are some of the best frozen foods to stock up on at Costco for busy winter days.

Kellogg's Eggo Waffles

Mornings can be a scramble, so opting for an easy meal like frozen waffles can help you get out the door on time.

"You can get a huge box of 72 waffles for around $14, and they make a super fast and easy breakfast during the week when you want something more than cold cereal but don't have time for eggs and toast or oatmeal," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend

This frozen veggie blend is a great addition to almost any dish. It's perfect for when you're following a recipe or when you're just riffing and need a quick and healthy addition that you can prepare in countless ways. Right now a 5.5-pound bag goes for $11.49.

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

"If you have a standing pasta night on your meal plan, this is a great way to save yourself time," Ramhold said. "These come in 6-pound bags for $24.99, which is about $4.17 per pound or 26 cents per ounce. You can easily turn these into a filling for meatball subs, cook them in a cream sauce or serve them up with your pasta of choice, but either way, these are a shortcut to a fast dinner that's perfect for cooler nights."

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu or Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers

Just add rice and some veggies to these frozen items, and you have yourself a convenient and tasty dinner.

These delicious potstickers are just $16.99 for 3 pounds, so they're an ideal choice for shopping on a budget. They're also quick to prepare which means they're a go-to for eating on the go.

Kirkland Signature Lasagna

"It doesn't get much easier than a pan of lasagna you just throw into the oven," Ramhold said. "The Italian sausage and beef lasagna is 3 pounds... it's perfect for large families or even dinner parties without all the work."

Right now this Kirkland favorite is going for $19.99 for a pack of two.

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Frozen pizzas are often a crowd pleaser. Among Costco's numerous offerings, Josh Tyler, CEO of the product review site Tell Me Best, recommends the two-pack of Motor City Pizza Co.'s deep dish pizza.

"This particular brand doesn't taste like the frozen pizza that it is," he said. "Once heated, it tastes like it is freshly made, and its flavors really will give you the most bang for your buck."

You can find these delicious pizzas in the frozen isle for $18.27 per box. You'll also find that they're great alternatives to take out not just for the quality, but because they come in packs of two.

Kirkland Signature Wild Pacific Mahi-Mahi

This frozen fish makes for a great dinner entree.

"The price is less than supermarkets and the quality is always perfect," said Teri Gault, founder of The Grocery Game and author of "Shop Smart, Save More." "I love the Mahi-Mahi for busy days because they're individually vacuum sealed and frozen. On my busiest of days, at the last minute, I thaw them in a bowl of cold water, pat them dry and cook them in a pan. They cook up quickly and perfectly in minutes -- it takes about 15 minutes from prep to finish."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Winter Days