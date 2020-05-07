9 first Mother's Day gifts to get for the new mama in your life

For first-time moms, Mother’s Day takes on a whole new meaning. It’s no longer just a day when they celebrate their own mothers, it becomes a holiday that celebrates them. If your friend, sibling, or co-worker is celebrating their first Mother’s Day, you’ll want to choose a gift carefully. You have a lot to consider while shopping this spring because shopping for the mother of an infant isn’t the same thing as shopping for your own mom.

Not only is a mom’s first Mother’s Day special for sentimental reasons, but it’s also happening during her first year as a mother, which likely isn’t the most restful year of her life. In fact, there’s a good chance that the new mother in your life is a little overwhelmed and very exhausted.

With all of that in mind, here are nine first Mother’s Day gifts you can give to the new mom in your life.

Mother’s Day gifts for new moms

1FreshDirect Gift Cards





Fresh Direct

Not only do new moms need to feed their babies, but they also have to feed themselves. Give them a hand with their shopping by buying a Fresh Direct gift card. They can order their groceries online and have them delivered to their door in a few days.

2 Flamingo Shave Set





Flamingo

New moms don’t have the time to shop for razors or miscellaneous beauty products. Help minimize their shopping to-do list by buying them a razor subscription service they will love, like Flamingo. This particular package comes with a razor, a foaming gel, and a shower hook. Plus, their products are toxin-free, so you can’t go wrong with this gift.

3 Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack





Dagne Dover

While diaper bags are functional at best, it doesn’t hurt to splurge on your new mom friend with a stylish bag like this. It clips onto the stroller, fits most laptops, and includes a mini-charging mat—you know, for the working moms who are on-the-go.

4Dearfoams Cloud Step Slide Slippers





Target

New moms deserve to feel comfortable 24/7. And what’s a better way to help them get their cozy on than by buying the new mom in your life a pair of slippers with dual-cushioned insoles?

5 A nice bottle of wine from Wine.com

Wine.com" />



Because your friend might just want to sit around with you and get a little tipsy. Consider this a gift for you, too.

6Rothy’s Mini Handbag





Rothy's

While most new moms might go for a bigger bag to fit everything their baby needs, it’s never a bad idea to buy them a mini bag that will be perfect for a night out with the girls. Rothy’s just launched their Mini Handbag. It’s comfortable, reliable, and perfect for any new mom to wear on-the-go.

7 MINDD Deep V Wirefree Lined n Bra





MINDD

For a new mom, it can be incredibly difficult to find a comfortable bra that fits and looks good. MINDD, a company that provides bras made for the D+ cup woman, is here to help. These bras are wire-free, have the ability to expand in cup size, and are made with a powerband that’s breathable and comfortable.

8 Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book





Artifact Uprising

Babies grow fast, and it can be hard to remember every little thing they do. Now you can keep all those sacred newborn moments in one place with this Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book. It’s completely customizable and the quality is top-notch.

9 Kate Spade Best Buds Linear Earrings





Kate Spade

Your friend deserves to receive something cute and non-baby related. Sure, these earrings might dangle and be unsafe to wear around a grabby infant, but your friend will thank you later.