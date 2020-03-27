14 Epic A-List Women Who Conquered Hard Times To Achieve Success

Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

When everything around you seems like it's out of control and chaotic, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, anxious and like you may never reach the other side. And with the current global pandemic of Covid-19 dominating the news, not to mention, our work and social lives, it's unsurprising that a lot of us are sharing the stress.

But from tough times can emerge triumph.

If, like us, in this strange and scary time of Coronavirus you need a reminder that things can, and will, get better, read on for the epic female celebrities that have conquered dark and challenging times to achieve serious success.

Because, eventually, this will end and we'll be stronger for it.

1.Sheryl Sandberg

If anyone knows about overcoming adversity it's activist and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Having fought her way to the top of her industry (whilst promoting women in business along the way), Sandberg sadly lost her husband unexpectedly in 2015.

In true Sandberg style, the author wrote about his death in her second book, 'Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy', which offered guidance on overcoming hardship.

'I learned that, in the face of a void or in the face of any challenge, you can choose joy and meaning.'

Photo credit: Antoine Antoniol

2. Nora Ephron

When in doubt, we like to turn to legendary feminist, author and screenwriter Nora Ephron for some powerful words to get us through. In a largely male-dominated world of theatre and cinema, Nephron changed the game for female narratives and roles within film.

Oh, and her take on adversity is pretty refreshing as well.

'My mother wanted us to understand that the tragedies of your life one day have to potential to be the comic stories the next.'

3. Nicole Kidman

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has had a charmed life, but the Australian faced challenging times when she struggled with fertility. Although, unfortunately, still a taboo topic that's undoubtedly difficult to discuss openly, Kidman was refreshingly vocal about her own fight to have children.

Refusing to give up, Kidman adopted two children, had her youngest daughter Faith via surrogate and also successfully gave birth to her daughter Sunday in 2008.

'I’ve had an ectopic pregnancy, miscarriages and I’ve had fertility treatments.I’ve done all the stuff you can possibly do to try to get pregnant. So the way it just happened with Sunday was like, ‘What?’ The percentages were so low. It is the miracle in my life.'

4.Oprah Winfrey

The chat show host and business woman was publicly fired from her first job as a TV anchor in Baltimore because she was 'too emotionally invested in her stories'.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Winfrey then went onto create a media empire and become one of the most acclaimed experts in television. Oh, and she's worth an estimated cool £2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Not bad for an emotional presenter.

5. J.K. Rowling

The author was a divorced, single mum living on benefits in Edinburgh when she began writing the first 'Harry Potter' novel on a train travelling from Manchester to London King's Cross in 1990.

Once describing herself to The New Yorker as 'as poor as it is possible to be in modern Britain, without being homeless', during her time of need she was also diagnosed with clinical depression and contemplated suicide.

If Rowling's journey to success and courage doesn't inspire you, nothing will.

6. Lucille Ball

The American actress and comedian was reportedly known as 'The Queen of B Movies' given her long string of low-rate films at the start of career.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Of course, this was before her big break on her and her husband Desi Arnaz's act that evolved into little sitcom you might know - I Love Lucy.

7. Lady Gaga

After signing her first record deal with Island Def Jam for £700,000, she was given the boot just three months later when producer L.A. Reid played the track in a meeting and reportedly made a slitting motion across his throat, according to The New Yorker.

In author Hugh Fielder's biography of the star titled Lady Gaga: A Monster Romance, following news of her cancelled record deal she 'couldn't even talk when she told me because she was crying so hard'.

We bet L.A. Reid regrets that one.

8. Katy Perry

The Firework singer was dropped from not one but three major record labels before she bagged a contract with newly-formed Capitol Music Group in 2006, seven years after dropping out of school in her freshman year to pursue singing.

Photo credit: Getty Images

It was at Capitol where she wrote and released 'I Kissed a Girl', and the rest is history.

9. Louisa May Alcott

She might be famed for her award-winning novel, Little Women, but her road to success wasn't easy.

Before finding success in the 1860s, the author was forced to work as a teacher, seamstress, governess and servant to help make ends meet.

From this, she was inspired to become more creative in her letters and writing, using the page and pen as tools for an emotional outlet.

10. Anna Wintour

While she might stand at the helm of US Vogue now, it wasn't long ago that Wintour was fired from a career in journalism.

In 1975, she was fired from Harper's Bazaar after just nine months. Fast forward 13 years and she became editor-in-chief of Vogue.

In an interview for Alistair Campbell's book Winners: And How They Succeed, Wintour revealed: 'Everyone should be sacked at least once in their career, because perfection doesn't exist.'

Note taken, Anna.

11. Beyoncé

She might be the Queen of pop music nowadays but back in the early years, a 12 year-old Beyoncé and her Girls Tyme bandmates (her first pop group) were booted out of a talent TV show called Star Search, losing to a rock band.

Photo credit: Getty Images

12. Madonna

Famed for her outspoken views on women and ageism and being the 80s pop icon we all wanted to be, Madonna started on her path to fame and success after dropping out of college and working at Dunkin' Donuts in Times Square.

Unfortunately, she was reportedly fired on her first day after squirting jelly on a customer.

In 2013, Forbes magazine named Madonna the top-earning celebrity of the year so we think she's doing just fine.

13. Stephanie Meyer

Before her sell-out book franchise, Twilight author Stephanie Meyer received 14 out of 15 letters of rejection from literary agencies.

Fortunately for Meyer, one publisher recognised her talent and resulted in her first of four books in the saga being copied 100m times, translated into 37 languages and adapted into a huge film franchise.

Photo credit: Getty Images

14. Ariana Huffington

The Greek-American author's second book was rejected by a whopping 36 publishers. Now, that's got to hurt.

Now, with 13 books under her belt and a reputation as the co-founder and former editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, the businesswoman once admitted to CNN: 'You can recognize very often that out of these projects that may not have succeeded themselves that other successes are built.'

