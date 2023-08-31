11 Fall Front Porch Ideas to Welcome in the Cozy Season

Deck out your doorstep with these fall front porch decorating ideas.

StephanieFrey/Getty Images

Do you feel that? It’s a light crispness in the air—a sign that the pumpkin season is about to flourish and that autumn is arriving on your doorstep. And in this case, we mean that quite literally! A front porch decked out in cozy fall decor is the perfect way to celebrate the season, so set aside a chunk of the weekend and go wild. Whether you’re aiming for a harvest theme or prefer something spooky, these fall front porch ideas will excite both you and the neighbors the whole season.

Related: 9 Cozy Decor Swaps That Feel Like Fall

Make It Extra Cozy

Jennifer Choate, Down Shiloh Roadhttps://www.instagram.com/downshilohroad/

Create an extra inviting fall porch by incorporating cozy seating. While you’re at it, don’t forget to add a few blankets to conquer the autumn chill, like Jennifer Choate of Down Shiloh Road did here. “Porches are an extension of your home’s indoor living spaces, so consider how you’ll continue the narrative outside and how you’ll use the space,” says Kellie Sirna, founder of Studio 11 Design. “For me, a perfect fall porch serves double duty: It’s where I have my morning coffee with a good book and an evening glass of wine with friends.”

Mix and Match Your Pumpkins

Stephanie Purzycki, The Finishhttps://thefinish.co

A set of bright orange pumpkins is a classic fall front porch decorating idea, but why not add a little intrigue if you can? Consider mixing and matching your pumpkins and gourds with shades of cream, green, yellow, white, and beyond. Arrange them along the steps or right at the front door.

Fill a Vintage Wagon

Ashley Williamson, The Chippy Hippiehttps://www.instagram.com/thechippyhippie

An old-school wagon or wheelbarrow—well loved or not—is the perfect way to infuse some autumn whimsy into your front porch. “Hit your local flea market for those pieces that will add character to your porch,” suggests Stephanie Purzycki of The Finish. “Use a vintage wagon for your pumpkins, antique equipment, or old gardening tools. These pieces add a beautiful patina to any porch.” Here, Ashley Williamson of The Chippie Hippie filled hers with big pumpkins, dried corn, and marigolds.

Story continues

Create Some Glowy Ambiance

Morgan Maloneyhttp://www.morgan-maloney.com

Glowing light lends instant ambiance, so grab a strand of twinklies and weave them into the rest of your decor. You can wrap them around pumpkins or inside plants—like digital creator Morgan Maloney did here—or even tuck them into a lantern. As an alternative, hang some warm bistro lights.

Add Some Blackbirds

Emily Schmidt, Gathered Skyhttps://gatheredky.com

How darling are these perched blackbirds on a dried branch? Emily Schmidt of Gathered Sky filled a flower pot, added a wiry branch, and topped it with a handful of blackbirds. The addition of cute ghosts and creamy-hued gourds make this fall front porch feel more playfully spooky than Halloween-scary. No frightened kiddos, here!

Hang a Colorful Wreath

Dena Thompson, Keeping it Simple Craftshttps://youtube.com/@KeepingitSimpleCrafts

A beautiful fall wreath is a great way to welcome house visitors (and yourself). This one, created by Dena Thompson of Keeping it Simple Crafts, combines bright orange ribbon with tartan, fall leaves, and various gourds. “I wanted it to feel warm and welcoming,” she says. “Pumpkins are one of my favorites to add to fall decorations, and sunflowers and foxtails were placed around one side of the grapevine wreath along with a beautiful bow.”

Go for Gold

Stephanie Purzycki, The Finishhttps://thefinish.co

If vibrant fall hues aren’t really speaking to your aesthetics, consider going minimalist with a gilded wreath on your front door. Along with the shiny wreath, Purzycki added a collection of cream, muted green, gold, and rose gold pumpkins which look beautiful against the white washed brick.

Try Rustic Planter Baskets

Stephanie Purzycki, The Finishhttps://thefinish.co

Flowers may seem summery, but there are plenty of blooms that fit right into autumnal decor with their range of harvest-hued colors. Add a planter to every other step and then fill with seasonal flowers. You can incorporate pumpkins into the mix or leave as-is. “Use fall blooms like mums, marigolds, and asters in rich colors like burgundy, gold, and deep purple to create stunning flower arrangements or potted plant displays,” suggests Virginia Frischkorn, founder of Partytrick.

Get a Little Batty

Credit: Emily Schmidt, Gathered Skyhttps://gatheredky.com

For a nice and spooky fall front porch idea, hang up as many bats as you can around the front entry. Here, Schmidt adhered some to the walls and hung lots from the porch ceiling, too. Mix and match sizes for more dimension and remember that more is more.

Set Up Some Dry Corn Stalks

Leandra Margiasso, Our Home Dayshttp://www.instagram.com/ourhomedays

With their soft beige color and dried leaves, corn stalks make the perfect decor for a fall front porch. Leandra Margiasso of Our Home Days paired hers with a tin that reads "flower market," a smattering of gourds, and lanterns. If you live in an area where corn easily grows, you might even be able to kindly ask to cut a few stalks down.

Hang Up Some Witches Hats

Meghan Allen, Raisingtwinboyswww.raisingtwinboys.com

Infuse your front porch with some Halloween whimsy by hanging a few strategically placed witches hats. Created by Meghan Allen of Raising Two Boys, these witch hats sit just above a porch swing and are accompanied by some black and white plaid, ghosts, pumpkins, and skulls. (Note the tiny witch hat atop the lantern, too!).

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.