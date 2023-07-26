11 Fail-Safe Striped Shirt Outfits for Summer

A piece worth its stripes.

Getty Images

Like a black belt, LBD, or cozy cashmere sweater, a striped shirt is one of those wardrobe staples we can never have enough of. Whether in the form of a button-down, tee, polo shirt, or tank top, there's no stripe left behind. The easy pattern is wearable every day of the year, but we can probably all agree that it hits different in summer, when nautical vibes are at their peak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One thing we love about stripes is how versatile they are; they can go preppy (think lunch in Nantucket), crisp and business-like, or classically French (brief history lesson: Breton stripes are named for Brittany, France, and the sailor shirts were the official uniform of the French navy for 150 years. Chic!).

Related: Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears

If you're a fellow stripes enthusiast, we've rounded up 11 outfits featuring striped shirts of every ilk, and for every aesthetic. Find your fave ahead.

With White Jeans

Getty Images

Shop Similar: AYR The Deep End Shirt, $125, ayr.com

Summery white jeans are the perfect foil to an oversized striped button-down. Leave it untucked for a laid-back look.

Over the Shoulders

Getty Images

To add levity to a business-like blazer, tie a long-sleeve shirt or sweater around your shoulders, or let it hang loosely, sans knot.

With Khakis and a Black Belt

Getty Images

Shop Similar: La Ligne Sailor Tank, $95, lalignenyc.com

Three classic pieces — a striped tank, khaki pants, and a black belt — come together for a look that feels so now.

With More Stripes

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Gerard Darel Leen Striped Sweater, $176.40 (Orig. $315); bloomingdales.com

Sometimes, the only prescription for stripes fever is more stripes. Case in point: This classic button-down topped with a multicolor striped knit.

With Black Pants

Getty Images

SHOP SIMILAR: MakeMeChic Women's Casual Striped Half Zip, $43, amazon.com

A striped popover gives a beachy attitude to black pants, and looks especially laid-back with fancy flip-flops.

With a Matching Set

Getty Images

Prints on prints on prints? Yes, please. A striped tee is an easy but slightly unexpected pairing with a patterned matching set.

With a Blazer and Jeans

Getty Images

Shop Similar: 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt, $23; gap.com

Loose boyfriend jeans and a striped shirt are a no-brainer. But something about the combination of a long blazer, baseball hat, and pumps feels completely novel.

Over a Sports Bra

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Alex Mill Standard Shirt In Wide Stripe, $145, alexmill.com

Sydney Sweeney redefines the term “lightweight layers” with her unbuttoned shirt over a sports bra.

With Layers

Getty Images

Take a cue from Ella Emhoff and layer a preppy striped rugby shirt underneath a long coat, with suspenders and a matching beanie for good measure.



Knotted at the Waist

Getty Images

Tying your tee at the hem gives it a little more shape, and turns it into an automatic crop top.



Related: How to Transform Any Shirt Into a Crop Top

Underneath a Tank Top

Getty Images

Swap the plain white tee for a basic striped version if you’re going for a ‘90s layered vibe.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.