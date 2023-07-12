Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

11 epic Amazon Prime Day deals that 70% off or more

In The Know by Yahoo

11 epic Amazon Prime Day deals that 70% off or more

Life happens; we get it. If work, family commitments or some other urgent to-do prevented you from shopping Amazon Prime Day earlier today, don't feel bad. While there were lots of amazing lightning deals this morning, there are still plenty of incredible markdowns right now.

Don't believe me? Just check out the items below that are on super sale on Amazon below. This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is literally 72% off, while this KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set is a whopping 74% off. These deals are so major that you really shouldn't wait too long to add them to your cart and check out. Get to it!

70% Off Prime Day Deals

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

17 viral TikTok home Prime Day deals that are just pure genius

This electric toothbrush has 5 modes for cleaning your teeth — and it’s 58% off this Prime Day

Cuisinart's best-selling salad spinner is 50% off for Prime Day — buy it for just $12.99 on Amazon now

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this portable neck fan for keeping cool anywhere, anytime — and it's on sale during Prime Day

The post 9 epic Amazon Prime Day deals that are still up to 75% off today appeared first on In The Know.