11 epic Amazon Prime Day deals that 70% off or more

Jeanine Edwards
Updated ·1 min read
Life happens; we get it. If work, family commitments or some other urgent to-do prevented you from shopping Amazon Prime Day earlier today, don't feel bad. While there were lots of amazing lightning deals this morning, there are still plenty of incredible markdowns right now.

Don't believe me? Just check out the items below that are on super sale on Amazon below. This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is literally 72% off, while this KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set is a whopping 74% off. These deals are so major that you really shouldn't wait too long to add them to your cart and check out. Get to it!

70% Off Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Chicago Cutlery Belden 15 Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set with Cherry-Stain Block, Stainless Steel Blades to Resist Rust, Stains, and Pitting, Knives Set for Kitchen

$39$150Save $111

Make slicing and dicing easier than ever with this 15 Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set. It even comes with a gorgeous block that will look great on your counter.

$39 at Amazon
Amazon

Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table / Side Table / Night Stand / Bedside Table with Plastic Poles, 1-Pack, French Oak Grey/Black

$16$48Save $32

Need more storage in your living room or bedroom? Grab a pair of these Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Tables while they're less than $20

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker, White White Silver, 9 M US

$19$70Save $51

These PUMA Carina Sneaker are the perfect white kicks to wear all summer long.

$19 at Amazon
Amazon

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule, App/Bluetooth/Alexa, 1600Pa Max Suction, Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim, Ideal for Hard Floor, Pet Hair, Carpet

$200$710Save $510

If you've been waiting to jump on the robot vacuum bandwagon, the wait it over. This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo deal is just too good to miss.

$200 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set, Blue Willow, 7"x12.5"

$7$28Save $21

Cooks and bakers will want to snatch up these durable KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set while they're majorly marked down.

$7 at Amazon
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Asteroid Oval Pot Holder 2-Pack Set, Milkshake Tan, 6.5"x10"

$6$20Save $14

Another great kitchen deal? This KitchenAid Asteroid Oval Pot Holder 2-Pack Set that's less than $6!

$6 at Amazon
Amazon

Loloi II Skye Collection SKY-01 Blush / Grey, Traditional 7'-6" x 9'-6" Area Rug

$137$479Save $342

Breathe new life into your bedroom or living room with this Loloi II Skye Collection SKY-01 Blush / Grey Area Rug.

$137 at Amazon
Amazon

Baby Muslin Washcloths - Natural Muslin Cotton Baby Wipes - Soft Newborn Baby Face Towel and Muslin Washcloth for Sensitive Skin- Baby Registry as Shower, 5 Pack 12x12 inches by MUKIN

$8$30Save $21

If these sweet Baby Muslin Washcloths are gentle enough for a newborn, then they'll certainly work as part of your skincare routine.

$8 at Amazon
Amazon

Shower Steamers (8 Scents) Includes Eucalyptus Shower Bombs, Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Shower Steamer, Shower Bombs Aromatherapy, Shower Bomb Menthol, Shower Steamers for Women & Men Shower Tablets

$12$27Save $15

Take your morning shower to the next level with these relaxing and invigorating Shower Steamers.

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

adidas Men's Stretch Cotton Trunk Underwear (3-Pack), Scarlet Red/Black/Onix Grey, XX-Large

$10$36Save $26

There's a good chance all the men in your life need new underwear, so help them out with these adidas Men's Stretch Cotton Trunk Underwear.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

BELADOR Silky Soft Queen Sheet Set - Luxury 4 Piece Bed Sheets for Queen Size Bed, Secure-Fit Deep Pocket Sheets with Elastic, Breathable Hotel Sheets and Pillowcase Set, Wrinkle Free Oeko-Tex Sheets

$20$60Save $40

Okay, this BELADOR Silky Soft Queen Sheet Set is technically only 67% off, but that's still a pretty unreal deal.

$20 at Amazon

