11 Dead After Building Collapses on Another in Mumbai’s Malad

At least 11 people have died and seven have been injured after a triple-storey residential building collapsed on another structure in Mumbai's Malad West late on Wednesday, 9 June.

The incident took place around 11 pm in the New Collector compound in Malad West on a day when the city witnessed heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon. Search and rescue operations are still underway by the police and the fire brigade, with some still feared to be trapped.

"The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Visuals of search & rescue operation by Fire brigade in a building collapse at Malvani Gate No 8,Malad (W) last night.



A portion of 2nd & 3rd floor of a Gr.+ 3 residential building collapsed on adjacent G+1 floor chawl injuring 17 people. Unfortunately 9 reported dead so far pic.twitter.com/x9dYx5vmOa — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 10, 2021

A BMC official reportedly said three people are suspected to be still trapped.

The civic body also pointed out that residents from three other nearby buildings were evacuated with the structures not being in a good condition.

""The buildings have collapsed due to rain. The rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. The debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it,"" - Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, as quoted by ANI .