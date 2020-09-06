11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to large wedding in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville

Eleven people who attended a large wedding in Markham and the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville last weekend have since tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials in York Region say.

In a statement on Saturday, York Region Public Health said individuals who attended "a series of wedding events" in Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville and Toronto between Aug. 28 and 29 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Saturday, Sept. 12, as they may have been exposed to the infection.

People with confirmed cases of COVID-19 attended the wedding celebrations at the following locations:

Friday, Aug. 28 — Private residence in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre at 47 Baywood Road in Toronto.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple at 1 Morningview Trail in Toronto.

Saturday, Aug. 29 — Private residence in Markham.

According to the statement, a total of 11 people from across York Region have since tested positive for COVID-19 and can be traced back to these events.

York Region Public Health said it has followed up with known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.

The health unit also continues to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures.

Meanwhile, anyone who attended an event associated with this wedding at Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in Toronto, Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple in Toronto or the private residences in Markham or Whitchurch-Stouffville should also monitor themselves for new or worsening signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 until Saturday, Sept 12.

People who are currently experiencing symptoms should self-isolate immediately and seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre.