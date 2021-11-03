11 Concealers That Cover Dark Under-Eye Circles Better Than Anything Else, According to Thousands of Shoppers

Best Concealers for Under Eye Circles

Nothing can ruin your morning faster than waking up with dark under-eye circles. Whether they're from a sleepless night, stress, or even genetics, deep purple bags are a harmless-yet-frustrating skincare woe most of us have to deal with from time to time. Eye creams and serums can diminish their appearance over time, but if you need a quick fix, the best way to cover them up is with a top-of-the-line concealer.

While you may think every concealer in the beauty aisle does the same thing, think again. Many options feature green and yellow undertones, which are great for covering up red spots and blemishes but do little for concealing under-eye circles. When looking for a concealer for dark under-eye circles, you should opt for products that have pink or orange undertones in order to balance out the blue-purple color of under-eye circles.

To help you make the right purchase, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which concealers cover up dark circles the best. These top-rated options, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have thousands of perfect five-star reviews between them.

From a concealer that boasts anti-aging properties to a super hydrating option to one that offers SPF protection, keep reading to shop the concealers that customers say cover up dark under-eye circles better than any others.

These are the 11 best concealers for dark circles:

Best Overall: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

With over 12,000 reviews and 925,000 likes, this Nars concealer is one of the most popular options at Sephora—and it's easy to see why. The creamy, buildable formula is infused with vitamin E and grape seed extract that work together to hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes, along with a mineral balancing powder to correct the look of dark circles. The concealer lasts up to 16 hours and comes in 30 different shades.

"I've tried pretty much every high-end under-eye concealer under the sun, and always found myself doing touch-ups and never completely covering my insomnia-induced dark circles. Nars kicked butt in coverage, formulation, and application," raved one customer. "One small dot per eye covers the entire under-eye area, from corner to corner. Better still? It looks natural, doesn't crease all day long, and feels more like an extension of my skincare."

Best Waterproof Option: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Waterproof Concealer

Looking for an under-eye concealer that won't budge even as you sweat? Consider this waterproof option from IT Cosmetics. Not only does it cover up dark circles effectively, but it's also specially formulated with collagen and hyaluronic acid to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. In a clinical study, 93 percent of users said the concealer provides full coverage, while 86 percent of users said it covered their imperfections.

"The best concealer I own and I own a handful," wrote one shopper. "It hydrates but provides full coverage. It doesn't fade throughout the day nor does it crease. You don't need a lot, just a tiny drop. I use this under my eyes and areas where I have dark pigmentation. So, so good!!!"

Best Anti-Aging Option: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

Want to cover your dark circles and apply an anti-aging treatment at the same time? Check out this Maybelline concealer. The two-in-one product is infused with Haloxyl, which works to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leaves your under-eye area looking brighter and more refreshed. The beloved concealer comes in 19 different shades and has an easy-to-use sponge applicator.

For these reasons and more, over 8,900 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star reviewrating. "Best under-eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old, have tried them all and I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy," said one customer.

Best Budget Option: NYX Professional Makeup HD Photogenic Concealer

This popular concealer from NYX Professional Makeup proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a high-quality product. The color-correcting concealer comes in 23 different shades that all provide natural-looking coverage. What's more? Like all the products from the brand, the concealer is cruelty-free.

"This is one of the best concealers I've ever used," raved one customer. "I have dark circles every day, no matter how much sleep I get. This concealer helps to cover and brighten my under-eye area to make me look more awake. I also have dry skin and I don't notice too much creasing/cracking with this concealer (I do set it with powder right away though). Great concealer at an affordable price."

Best Vegan Option: Tarte Double Duty Shape Tape Contour Concealer

This Tarte concealer is one of the most popular options at Ulta, and for good reason. Along with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and mango seed butter, the concealer is also infused with licorice root extract to help color-correct and brighten the look of dark circles. It's just an added bonus that the makeup product is vegan, dermatologist-tested, and cruelty-free.

More than 13,000 Ulta customers have given the concealer an impressive 4.5-star rating, with 92 percent of them saying they love the product so much that they'd recommend it to others. "I have tried so many different concealers and this by far is the best. It provides excellent coverage under the eyes and any other imperfections you may have on your face," said one customer.

Best Full Coverage Option: Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer

Unlike other options on this list, this concealer from Makeup Revolution is specially designed to flawlessly cover both under-eye circles and blemishes, meaning you won't have to buy multiple concealers. The all-in-one full-coverage concealer provides a long-lasting matte finish and comes in over 50 different shades—so you're sure to find your perfect match.

"I really love this concealer. There are so many shade options. It doesn't bunch up and get weird under my eyes (I struggle with that a lot when I use concealer). Powders set on top of the concealer nicely. And it lasts SO long," said one shopper.

Best Hypoallergenic Option: Glossier Stretch Concealer

If you suffer from sensitive skin, this Glossier concealer is the best choice for you. Besides being hypoallergenic, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and fragrance-free, this concealer is also non-comedogenic, so it won't cause breakouts. The mineral pigments included in the formula conceal dark circles while the elastic micro waxes help the product blend in with your skin.

"I've had such a hard time finding a concealer that won't cake on my dry skin. My dark circles have been driving me absolutely insane so I decided to bite the bullet and shell out the money. Worth every penny. Blends beautifully. Covers my dark circles. Looks amazing alone. Plus I don't need to set it with powder. It seriously transforms me. I love it," said one happy customer.

Best Rejuvenating Option: Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer

This Ilia concealer not only covers up pesky under-eye circles, but it also makes your skin look brighter and smoother thanks to its powerful blend of ingredients like albizia julibrissin bark extract and vitamin C. The concealer provides medium-coverage and it comes in 20 different shades.

Over 2,000 customers are fans of this product because of how well it covers dark circles and how quickly and easily it blends into their skin. One wrote called it "exquisite" before adding, "So fresh looking and hides my 61-year-old dark circles making me look more rested and confident!"

Best Moisturizing Option: Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer

If the delicate skin under your eyes tends to get really dry, consider a hydrating concealer like this option from Benefit Cosmetics. The popular concealer is infused with vitamin E and apple seed extract that work together to keep your under-eye area hydrated for up to six hours.

No wonder hundreds of Nordstrom customers have given it their seal of approval. "This is the best concealer ever," wrote one. "I have used this for years and have not found anything as hydrating. I have older skin and it is perfect for me. I have tried several new concealers. Nothing compares to this one."

Best Option With SPF: MAC Studio Finish Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Concealer

This concealer from Mac Studio features SPF 35 along with vitamin A and E, which all work together to soothe and hydrate your under-eye area while offering protection from harmful UV rays. Besides providing natural-looking coverage, the product is also easy to blend and won't set into fine lines and wrinkles.

What's more, it's fragrance free and non-acnegenic, so you don't have to worry about breakouts. "I love this concealer. It is simply amazing," wrote one customer. "I have used it for years. Have tried other concealers to just try them out, but no other concealer beats this one. Covers dark circles under the eyes, covers blemishes, spots, etc. Lasts all day and the product lasts a year at least. Worth every penny... If you want to cover dark circles this concealer is a must!"

Best Long-Lasting Option: Milk Makeup Flex Concealer

In the market for a concealer that stays put all day? Consider this long-lasting option from Milk Makeup. The full-coverage concealer won't crack or flake off throughout the day thanks to its hydrating ingredients like blue lotus and chamomile. It's also made without any fragrances, parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

"I mostly use this as an undereye concealer. When I tried it on the back of my hand in-store, it vanished so I thought I would give it a try. For undereye use, it is one of the best (if not the best) I have used. It does not leave my under-eye crepey or dry, it doesn't crease or settle into fine lines, and I don't even need to set it with powder. Looks great at the end of the day, too," wrote one shopper.