11 Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode

The following article contains discussion of child death that some readers may find upsetting.

Casualty spoilers follow.

It's a double episode on Casualty next week and an impossible medical dilemma reawakens past trauma for Matthew.

Meanwhile, Marty worries that his relationship with Adi is moving too fast and Robyn witnesses a terrible tragedy.

Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Matthew and Stevie's relationship takes a dark turn

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Stevie and Matthew's night of passion ends on a sour note when Matthew has a nightmare and hits Stevie in the face.

Worried, Stevie insists that Matthew needs to sort out whatever's causing the nightmares.

However, Matthew accuses her of being selfish and they argue, parting on bad terms. Keen to get away from Stevie at work, Matthew volunteers to help with a prison van crash.

2. Matthew struggles with his PTSD

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

At the scene of the crash, Matthew feels the pressure when he's forced to decide who to save first between casualties Yinka or Nathan.

Under pressure, Matthew experiences auditory and visual disturbances but pushes through, and makes the decision to start with Yinka – who is their best chance of saving at least one patient.

Despite this, Matthew promises Nathan that he ultimately intends to save them both but Nathan doesn't believe that he deserves Matthew's help anyway.

Nathan insists that only God can save a person and that he is beyond forgiveness, so refuses pain relief or sedation.

3. Marty panics over his relationship with Adi

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

As Marty prepares for another day shadowing Jan on the ambulance team, Adi spontaneously asks if he can view a flat with him.

Marty awkwardly jokes that it sounds like he wants them to move in together, unaware that's exactly what Adi wants.

Panicked, Marty isn't sure he's ready to make that commitment, leaving Adi confused about where he stands.

4. Matthew has a breakthrough

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

When Matthew gently breaks the news that Nathan's injuries are seriously life-threatening, Nathan realises he isn't ready to die after all and asks Matthew to pray with him.

At first, Matthew is uncomfortable with the idea – but joins in and is word-perfect.

Miraculously, Matthew manages to stabilise him enough for emergency surgery, and Nathan wakes up convinced that God has saved him for a reason and purpose.

After Nathan tells him this, Matthew realises that the audio-visual disturbances have stopped and wonders he has discovered a new way to cope with his repressed trauma.

5. Marty makes a decision

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

When a patient's situation prompts Marty to realise that he's simply scared of his feelings for Adi, he gets a wake-up call over his relationship.

Determined not to push Adi away, Marty apologises for his reaction earlier and agrees to view the flat after all.

However, Marty does light-heartedly insist that this the furthest he'll go commitment-wise, for now…

6. Stevie helps a troubled teenager

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Stevie treats 15-year-old Sasha, who claims to have tripped and hit her head on the floor.

Sasha's story doesn't add up, though, as it wouldn't explain the glass in her wound.

When Sasha leaves the hospital of her own accord, Stevie tracks her down and gently encourages her to open up

On hearing the full story, Stevie persuades Sasha to speak to Adi and accept his help, leaving the teenager grateful that they didn't give up on her.

7. Robyn witnesses a terrible tragedy

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Robyn is late on the school run and grows frustrated when Charlotte refuses to use her inhaler.

When they finally reach the playground, Robyn is horrified to find Charlotte's classmate, Kendra, unconscious after a freak accident left her hanging from a tree branch, strangled by her own scarf.

8. Paul is back

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

As we previously revealed, Paul is back on our screens next week, for the next chapter in Robyn's story.

When Kendra's mum Kaja arrives at the ED, her English makes it difficult to communicate her daughter's condition and the team desperately try to contact a Polish translator, to no avail.

Wanting to help, Paul offers up his services, claiming he's visited Krakow on enough stag dos to get by.

However, he quickly finds himself out of his depth and Kaja remains confused by what has happened to her daughter.

9. Teddy's mum arrives

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Teddy's mum Gaynor turns up at the ambulance station next week, worried about how her son is coping.

When Gaynor explains that she's staying with Teddy for a few weeks, Jan is disparaging of her overprotectiveness – the tension between the sisters apparent.

Teddy, stressed at having to play mediator between his mum and auntie, gets overcome by a dizzy spell that he tries to ignore.

10. Robyn is determined to fight for change

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Stevie recognises the little girl from Charlotte's school as a frequent flyer, having suffered a number of severe asthma attacks before.

This prompts Robyn to speak to David about the effects of air quality on asthma cases and it gets her thinking about the traffic pollution around Charlotte's school.

Looking up the air quality in that area, Robyn is shocked to find illegally high pollution levels. When Kendra tragically dies, a distraught Robyn vents to Paul that if her lungs weren't so damaged she would have stood a chance at survival.

She's galvanised to do something about reducing local air pollution for her own daughter's sake.

11. Teddy makes a worrying move

Photo credit: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

Gaynor returns to check on Teddy, and she and Jan argue. Overwhelmed, Teddy is met with another dizzy spell, which he does his best to conceal.

Although Jan and Gaynor eventually reach a tentative truce, Teddy, stressed by all the tension between them, is attracted to Paul's sales pitch about holistic treatments.

As Teddy leaves to spend some quality time with his mum, he steals two bottles of Paul's tinctures. What is going on?

Casualty airs these scenes in a double bill on Saturday, February 26 on BBC One.

