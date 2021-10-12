12 Cashmere Sweaters For Channeling Nancy Meyers’ Movie Energy

Jinnie Lee
·9 min read

Sweater aficionados know that cashmere is the premium cold-weather fabric for its superior warmth and softness. The prized fiber is made from cashmere goats, whose cold home requires their coat to be extra thick and warm to survive. Once turned into thread, however, it can be woven or knitted into varying thicknesses. So no matter how you prefer your cozy — perhaps as a ribbed cardigan, or as a fitted pullover, or even a light, sleeveless shell — the ways in which you can layer and wear it are limitless.

The thing about cashmere, however, is that it’s expensive — it is a rare fiber, after all. With the majority of the world’s supply coming from goats specifically living in the Gobi Desert, there’s a relatively long-ish supply chain process linked to producing sweaters and the like. To that end, the best cashmere sweaters generally veer towards basic or neutral (for versatility’s sake) — and it's only fitting that they're often purchased as investment pieces. (On the flip side, if a style is too-good-to-be-true cheap, the sweater is likely sus or blended with other not-as-soft materials.)

With so many fashion retailers and brands throwing around the “100% cashmere” language around, it’s hard to sort out where to find the sweaters worthy of your hard-earned dollars. So, for this edition of Hype Machine, we scanned through countless sites to filter out the highest-rated cashmere layerables according to serious cozy-seekers like you. (And, while Uniqlo doesn’t partake in customer reviews, we feel the retailer’s collection of cashmere crewnecks still deserves an honorable mention here for its longstanding level of quality and affordability.) Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, click on to see the best cashmere sweater styles the world wide web has to offer.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Classic Cashmere Crewneck</strong><br><br>Is there anything more classic than a perfectly tailored crewneck sweater? J.Crew has updated its previous cashmere crewneck style with a slightly relaxed fit. Did we mention it also comes in seventeen(!) colors. <strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.4 out of 5 stars and 14 reviews on <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:j.crew.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">j.crew.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"This classic cut cashmere sweater fits much more flattering than the slim fit in previous years. I love my cashmere slightly oversized and this sweater does the trick! With that said, it is true to size. But, if you want to feel extra cozy, size up! I purchased the Rust color, which is absolutely beautiful. I will be buying more colors soon!"<br><br><strong>J. Crew</strong> Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcashmere-classic-fit-crewneck-sweater%2FBA400" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J.Crew</a>

<h2>Everlane The Cashmere Polo</h2><br><strong>The Best Polo-Style Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>Polo shirts and half-zip sweaters are making a huge comeback this year — and this cashmere pullover satisfies both trends in one.<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.74 out of 5 stars and 156 reviews on <a href="http://everlane.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everlane.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">everlane.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"I absolutely love this sweater. I was looking for something similar last year, so when I saw it here, I immediately bought it. I was nervous given I purchased it in haste, but I 100% don’t regret it."<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Cashmere Polo, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cashmere-ls-polo-kalmata%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-sweaters" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<h2>Quince Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Cashmere Duster Sweater</strong><br><br>If you want your cashmere sweater to look, feel, and fit more like outerwear, this open-front duster is the perfect grab-and-go jacket for fall. And, like with all of Quince's cashmere, this style is made entirely from Grade A Mongolian cashmere.<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 19 reviews on <a href="http://onequince.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:onequince.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">onequince.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"Have been looking for a sweater like this for months...cashmere is thicker than I thought it would be. Super soft, high quality, really neutral style that I'll wear constantly."<br><br><strong>Quince</strong> Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fmongolian-cashmere-duster-cardigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quince" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Quince</a>

<h2>Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan<br></h2><br><strong>The Best Cashmere Cardigan Sweater</strong><br><br>Though this cashmere sweater is on the pricier end, this very beloved, very luxurious <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/jenni-kayne-promo-code" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenni Kayne ribbed cardigan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jenni Kayne ribbed cardigan</a> is worth every dollar according to the designer's rabid fanbase. <strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.9 out of 5 stars and 119 reviews on <a href="http://jennikayne.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jennikayne.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jennikayne.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"The coziest of coziest! There’s a reason why they call this cardigan a cocoon. It literally wraps you in warmth. It’s also extremely versatile — wear it buttoned, unbuttoned, tucked into jeans or pants, you name it and the sweater delivers."<br><br><strong>Jenni Kayne</strong> Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fcategory%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fcashmere-cocoon-cardigan-ivory" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenni Kayne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jenni Kayne</a>

<h2>Gentle Herd Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Long Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>Since this tunic-style cashmere sweater covers your hips and butt, it's a great choice for keeping you extra warm. <strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 160 reviews on <a href="http://gentleherd.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gentleherd.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gentleherd.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"Beautiful thick cozy sweater! I love how it sits just a bit below your hip so you can pull up or down! Definitely a good buy! I will be wearing this sweater a lot this year!"<br><br><strong>Gentle Herd</strong> Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgentleherd.com%2Fproduct%2Foversized-cashmere-turtleneck-sweater%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gentle Herd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gentle Herd</a>

<h2>Anthropologie Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>Not quite a turtleneck and not quite a crew neck, this cashmere mock neck sweater is an easy style to throw on during these in-between-seasons weeks. Plus, take a look at all of the vibrant gemstone colors!<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.2 out of 5 stars and 93 reviews on <a href="http://anthropologie.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anthropologie.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anthropologie.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying:</strong> "Super snuggly! Love the way this sweater hangs on my body. Super soft and not too thick of a fabric. I'll most likely layer it with an undershirt during cooler weather. The floral pattern looks vintage and I'm super happy with my purchase!"<br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpilcro-alani-cashmere-mock-neck-sweater" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

<h2>Madewell (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Recycled Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>This comfy ribbed sweater is made from Madewell's Do Well materials, which includes 70% recycled cashmere and 30% recycled wool. So, while this isn't a hundo cashmere, you can still feel fuzzy-good that this sweater's kinder to the environment.<br><strong><br>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 14 reviews on <a href="http://madewell.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:madewell.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">madewell.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying:</strong> "I ordered this in a size up to have an oversized/slouchy feel, and it's perfect! I would definitely say it's true to size if you're going for a less slouchy look though. The color is exquisite, like the perfect taupe/oatmeal/cream color mix. I am six months pregnant and feel like this sweater, even with the slight crop, will be something I'll be able to wear throughout my whole pregnancy. Can't wait to pair it with some cute black jeans and a jean jacket!"<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> (Re)sourced Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2F%2528re%2529sourced-cashmere-ribbed-mockneck-pullover-sweater-99106019579.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a>

<h2>Free People Skye Cashmere Pullover</h2><br><strong>The Best Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>If you're down with the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-sweater-vests-for-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweater vest trend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweater vest trend</a>, but want to specifically invest in a lux cashmere style, this top-rated pullover from Free People is worth a look. <strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.4 out of 5 stars and 11 reviews on <a href="http://freepeople.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:freepeople.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">freepeople.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying:</strong> "A delicious, sophisticated hug! I have come to love cashmere for its lightness and incredible warmth... as I am often chilled. This piece, though sleeveless, is like getting a beautiful hug when I slip it on. The red is vibrant, and the material is perfect for wearing alone or over a blouse/turtleneck. Dressy, classy, and fun! There is ample room and it flows and settles nicely. I ordered an XS and it was billowy and chic! LOVE IT!"<br><br><strong>Free People</strong> Skye Cashmere Pullover, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fskye-cashmere-pullover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

<h2>Naadam Cashmere Hoodie</h2><br><strong>The Best Cashmere Hoodie</strong><br><br>If you lived in a baggy hoodie all throughout the pandemic and want to continue on your cozy-comfy journey, grab one of these hooded cashmere sweaters — perfect for cocooning your head from the cold air. <strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.3 out of 5 stars and 170 reviews on <a href="http://naadam.co" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:naadam.co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">naadam.co</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"I regularly start and end my day in this item! It’s my happy place, paired with the cashmere jogger in that beautiful spicy cinnamon color. Soft and luxurious, yet light. I feel like I’m walking naked with a cloud of warm softness around me!"<br><br><strong>Naadam</strong> Cashmere Hoodie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaadam.co%2Fproducts%2Fcashmere-hoodie%3Fvariant%3D32640278823008" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naadam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Naadam</a>

<h2>Jennie Liu Women's 100% Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Cashmere Crewneck On Amazon</strong><br><br>Amazon can be a hit or miss, but this cashmere sweater is certainly a hit according to 375 reviewers who rated this sweater an overall 4.4 out of 5 stars. If that doesn't pique your immediate interest, then one of its many, poppy colorways surely will.<br><strong><br>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 377 reviews on <a href="http://amazon.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying:</strong> "I bought three of these cashmere crew neck sweaters and they are the most luxurious treat to wear. It's like wearing a soft, gentle hug all day long. They are of excellent quality and they hold up well to cold water wash (in a garment bag), air drying, and light ironing. I expect them to last many years and to be a staple of my winter wardrobe."<br><br><strong>Jennie Liu</strong> Women's 100% Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3np9mI1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Mott & Bow Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Willow</h2><br><strong>The Best V-Neck Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>Mott & Bow offers a few cashmere sweater styles, but this slightly cropped V-neck sweater just edges out the crew neck for its easy, over-the-head pullover fit and wear.<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.25 out of 5 stars and 21 reviews on <a href="http://mottandbow.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mottandbow.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mottandbow.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying:</strong> "Like the cut of this versatile cashmere V-neck. When it first arrived I put it on and didn’t want to take it off cuz it was so soft and comfortable. Not too thin or thick. Wear alone or under a jacket. Like where the V hits on my chest."<br><br><strong>Mott & Bow</strong> Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Willow, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mottandbow.com%2Fcashmere-oversized-v-neck-willow-oxblood.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mott & Bow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mott & Bow</a>

<h2>Nap Loungewear Chunky Oversized Crew Sweater</h2><br><strong>The Best Oversized Cashmere Sweater</strong><br><br>Just look at the super wide, boxy silhouette of this cashmere sweater! If getting swathed by cashmere goodness is your top priority, let this one envelop you in ultimate softness.<strong><br></strong><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.9 out of 5 stars and 15 reviews on <a href="http://naploungewear.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:naploungewear.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">naploungewear.com</a><br><br><strong>What Cozy Seekers Are Saying: </strong>"Excellent quality. warm, but not overly thick and hot. Love cashmere."<br><br><strong>Nap Loungewear</strong> Chunky Oversized Crew Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaploungewear.com%2Fproduct%2Fchunky-oversized-crew-sweater%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nap Loungewear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nap Loungewear</a>

