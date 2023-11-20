11 Cases of Listeria Infection Reported in 7 States from Peaches, Plums and Nectarines, Resulting in Preterm Labor and at Least 1 Death
HMC Farms' peaches, plums and nectarines have been recalled after 11 cases of Listeria infection
An outbreak of Listeria linked to peaches, plums and nectarines has left at least 11 people ill, including one person who died, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.
At least one person has died and 10 people have been hospitalized due to a Listeria infection tied to the fruit sold in bags distributed in seven states, per the CDC. One woman became ill during her pregnancy and went into preterm labor. Illnesses linked to the outbreak have been reported in California, Florida, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
The recalled yellow peaches, white peaches, yellow nectarines, white nectarines, red plums and black plums are distributed in bags branded HMC Farms or Signature Farms. The HMC Group Marketing, Inc. voluntarily recalled the fruits that were sold in retail stores between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023. This recall does not include organic fruit.
According to the recall announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, the fruits are being recalled because of the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people, or immunocompromised people. In some cases, the infection can become fatal.
The recalled fruits are no longer available in stores, but HMC notes that consumers who may have frozen the products for later use should not eat it and discard it.
The recall announcement advises consumers to check their homes for the recalled fruit and throw them away or return them to the store. Consumers are also advised to clean their refrigerators, containers and surfaces that the recalled stone fruit could have touched because Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
The CDC recommends consumers do not buy, eat, sell or serve recalled products.
Those who have consumed or stored the fruit should be aware of potential fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. These symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating the Listeria-contaminated food. However, symptoms can start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after consumption.
For those who are pregnant, the infection can cause fever, muscle aches, tiredness, pregnancy loss, premature birth, or life-threatening infection in their newborn. For those who are elderly or immunocompromised, the infection commonly results in hospitalization and sometimes death, per the CDC.
