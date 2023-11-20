11 Cases of Listeria Infection Reported in 7 States from Peaches, Plums and Nectarines, Resulting in Preterm Labor and at Least 1 Death

SWNS

A woman who almost died after a miscarriage has had two miracle babies - after a colleague offered to carry them. Sharanya Sekhri, 36 now has two daughters – Karisha, two, and six-month-old Kiara –both carried by surrogate Katie Mandalia, 37. Sharanya and husband, Rajeev Sekhri, in corporate development, 36, first suffered a miscarriage in 2018 and turned to IVF for help. Although Sharanya fell pregnant again, she was rushed into hospital at 18 weeks and nearly died after suffering from HELLP syndrome, a liver and blood clotting disorder that can be fatal, and kidney failure. Doctors warned she could never carry a child and the couple emailed family and friends asking for advice on surrogacy. To their shock, Sharanya received a reply from her ex-colleague and friend, Katie, who offered to carry the couple’s baby for them. They transferred one of their last viable embryos - made up of Sharanya’s egg and Rajeev’s sperm - into Katie who fell pregnant in September 2020. Katie gave birth to a little girl, Karisha, on 11.22am 25 May 2021, weighing 6lb 2oz, at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Centre. In 2022 the couple decided to try for another baby with their last remaining embryo. To their delight, Katie stepped in again and insisted on carrying their second child - giving birth to baby Kiara at 12.33am on 4 February 2023 weighing 7lb 11oz. Sharanya, a speech pathologist and professional dancer, from Orange County, California, USA, said: “I cannot thank Katie enough for everything she’s done. “She was like an angel reaching out and gave us hope again after such a difficult journey. "Our families are forever bonded and we have our beautiful daughters, all thanks to her selfless act." The couple were devastated to learn they had miscarried their first child at 24 weeks in 2018. Tests revealed they both had fertility issues, and they hoped IVF would be the best way for them to conceive. Sharanya fell pregnant after two rounds but landed in hospital at 18 weeks with high blood pressure in February 2020. Doctors had no choice but deliver the baby stillborn and she spent two months fighting for her life. Medics recommended surrogacy, so the couple emailed their close network for advice and were "over the moon" when Katie stepped forward. Sharanya said: "Not only did I get a reply from Katie, but she offered to carry our baby. "I couldn't believe what I was reading." The couple were delighted and took Katie - who has had two children of her own - up on the offer. They transferred one of their last viable embryo after undergoing IVF - made up on Sharanya’s egg and Rajeev’s sperm - into Katie and she fell pregnant in September 2020. The pregnancy went without a hitch and Katie went into labour at 38 weeks and two days. They welcomed their little girl, Karisha, on 25 May 2021 and named Katie her godmother. The couple chose a name beginning with the letter 'K' in honour of Katie and settled on 'Karisha' because it means 'Miracle' in Sanskrit. Sharanya said: "We didn't want to get out hopes up after suffering so much trauma, but Katie was determined it was going to work. "Her positivity kept us going and it felt like a miracle when I held our little girl in my arms." Around seven months, the couple filmed some content for a parenting blog about their experiences, alongside Katie. When they admitted they were they would like a siblings for Karisha, Katie selflessly insisted on carrying their second baby, and confirmed the plans a few days later on Facetime. Dad-of- two, Rajeev, said: "We felt so blessed at that point - we hadn't talked about another baby yet. "But we had two embryos from IVF and were hoping to have another one day. "Katie overheard us talking during the interview and stepped forward again to be our surrogate. "She had sacrificed so much already - we were stunned. "She said that we were family now, and she'd do anything for family." An embryo was transferred into Katie on May 2022 and a blood test in June 2022 confirmed she was pregnant. In February 2023, Katie went into hospital at 39 weeks and two days with pain and doctors discovered she was already dilated and that the baby had low fluid. Rajeev and Sharanya jump in the car and drove to Katie's city, San Diego, California, to be with her as was induced later that day. The couple were overjoyed to welcome their second daughter Kiara, meaning gift from universe in Sanskrit, at 12.33am on 4th February 2023. Sharanya added: "Surrogacy is an incredible option and we hope to help and guide people on that journey." Katie, a speech pathology assistant, and who lives in San Diego, California, USA, with her husband Neil, 38, and their two children Evan, nine, and Maci, five, said: “When I saw the email, there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to be their surrogate. "So many people thought it was an amazing and selfless thing to do and I'm very proud I got to be a part of it. “It’s such an amazing gift to give and word cannot describe how happy I am for them. “They deserve every happiness." https://www.instagram.com/sharanya.m.sekhri/