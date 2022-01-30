11 books that have been banned in schools

Talia Lakritz
·8 min read
11 books that have been banned in schools
The graphic novel &quot;Maus&quot; by Art Spiegelman
The graphic novel "Maus" by Art Spiegelman was banned by a school board in Tennessee.Maro Siranosians/AFP/Getty Images

  • Classic books and contemporary young adult novels have been banned in schools.

  • Language, sexual content, and even "Satanic" themes have all been the subject of complaints.

  • A Tennessee school board just voted to ban "Maus," a graphic novel about the Holocaust.

Both classic books and contemporary novels have been banned in schools for a variety of reasons.

A bookshelf with caution tape marking Banned Books Week
A library display marking Banned Books Week.Carol Rosenberg/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Reasons for banning books range from "profanity" and plotlines "centered around negative activity" to "X-rated" content and "Satanic" themes.

While some books have been reinstated by school districts after pushback from students and faculty, others remain blacklisted.

The American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom tracks the number of complaints that books receive in schools, tallying up the most frequently challenged books since 1990, as well as classic books that were challenged and banned throughout the 20th century into today.

Here are 11 books that have been banned in schools — and what made them so controversial.

The "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling has been banned several times.

People buy copies of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Fans pick up their new copies of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2007.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A school pastor in Nashville, Tennessee, removed "Harry Potter" books from the library of St. Edward School before school started in September, according to WTVF. He wrote in an email to parents that "The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

It's not the first time books from the series have been banned. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" made the list of the most challenged books in the 1990s even though the first book was only published in the US in 1999. "Harry Potter" books were also the most challenged books in the following decade, with complaints that they were "anti-family," violent, and Satanic.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee has been banned due to its use of the N-word and other racial epithets, as well as its "adult themes."

Copies of &quot;To Kill A Mockingbird&quot; displayed on shelves
Copies of "To Kill A Mockingbird."Tim Boyle/Getty Images

"To Kill A Mockingbird" has been challenged, removed from curricula, and banned in schools across the US due to its use of the N-word and other racial epithets that promote "racial hatred, racial division, [and] racial separation" as well as "adult themes" as Brentwood Middle School in Tennessee put it in 2006.

The book was also dropped from the curriculum at Duluth Public Schools in Minnesota in 2018, although it was still available for students to check out of libraries. Officials said the move came following complaints.

Michael Cary, director of curriculum and instruction at Duluth Public Schools, told the Duluth News Tribune at the time that, "We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn't require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs."

It was also one of the 10 most challenged books in schools in 2017.

Like "To Kill A Mockingbird," Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" has been controversial in schools for its language and depiction of African Americans.

Copies of &quot;The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.&quot;
"The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."Ted S. Warren/AP

Bans on the book date back to one year after it was published, when it was called "trash and suitable only for the slums" in 1885.

"Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck has been banned due to its use of profanity.

A copy of &quot;Of Mice and Men&quot;
"Of Mice and Men."Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Of Mice and Men" was banned from use in classrooms at Skyline High School in Scottsboro, Alabama, in 1983 and in George County, Mississippi, schools in 2002 because of the book's "profanity."

"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher was the most challenged book in schools in 2017.

A copy of the book &quot;Thirteen Reasons Why.&quot;
"Thirteen Reasons Why."Ross D. Franklin/AP

"Thirteen Reasons Why" was the most challenged book in schools in 2017 because its plot revolves around a teen who takes her own life.

The book was published in 2007 but regained popularity due to the 2017 Netflix series based on it. The graphic content in the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has also raised concerns among teachers.

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas was removed from a Texas school district's libraries in 2017.

Author Angie Thomas signs copies of &quot;The Hate U Give&quot; at a book signing
Author Angie Thomas signs copies of "The Hate U Give."Rogelio V. Solis/AP

"The Hate U Give" is about a Black teenager who witnesses a police officer fatally shooting her friend. While it wasn't technically banned in Katy, Texas, the school district's superintendent removed it from the district's libraries while it was under review after a parent complained about the book's profanity. Critics said that removing the book while it was being reviewed was a violation of the district's review policies.

Author Angie Thomas tweeted her dismay.

"I'm saddened to hear that a school district in Texas banned #TheHateUGive, but I'm also empowered — you're basically telling the kids of the Garden Heights of the world that their stories shouldn't be told. Well, I'm going to tell them even louder. Thanks for igniting the fire," she wrote.

Fifteen-year-old student Ny'Shira Lundy collected 4,000 signatures in support of the book. The district put the books back on library shelves, but students must have permission from a parent to check it out.

Complaints from the Fraternal Order of Police in Charleston County, South Carolina, also put the book under review at Wando High School due to what the group called its "indoctrination of distrust of police."

"The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger has been removed from school reading lists, citing a plot that is "centered around negative activity."

&quot;The Catcher in the Rye&quot; by J.D. Salinger
"The Catcher in the Rye."Amy Sancetta/AP

"The Catcher in the Rye" has been challenged and removed from school reading lists many times since its publication in 1951 due to concerns of profanity, obscenity, and the fact that some felt the plot is "centered around negative activity."

The earliest instance of the book being banned was 1960, when a teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fired for assigning the book to an 11th grade English class. The teacher was hired back after an appeal, but the book remained banned.

The book's place on Missoula, Montana, high school's list was challenged in 2009, but it was allowed to stay on the curriculum.

"The Color Purple" by Alice Walker has been deemed "smut" and "X-rated" by several school districts.

Alice Walker with a copy of her book &quot;The Color Purple&quot;
Author Alice Walker and Robert Allen look at a copy of "The Color Purple" at a screening of the film adaptation of the book in 1986.Laura Sikes/AP

Parents have called "The Color Purple" "smut" and "X-rated" and cited concerns about its "troubling ideas about race relations, man's relationship to God, African history, and human sexuality." It was banned in Souderton, Pennsylvania, Area School District in 1992 and removed from school libraries in Fairfax County and Newport News, Virginia.

A 1987 ban against "Animal Farm" by George Orwell was overturned.

&quot;Animal Farm&quot; by George Orwell
"Animal Farm."Amazon

Four middle schools in Bay County and three high schools in Panama City, Florida, banned "Animal Farm" in 1987, but the Bay County school board overturned the ban after 44 parents filed a suit with the district.

"Looking For Alaska" by John Green was the most challenged book of 2015 for "offensive language" and "sexually explicit content."

john green looking for alaska
John Green reads a passage from "Looking for Alaska" in a vlog.vlogbrothers/YouTube

Green made a video on the YouTube channel he shares with his brother Hank responding to the bans.

"Teenagers are critically engaged and thoughtful readers," he said. "They do not read 'Looking for Alaska' and think 'I should go have some aggressively unerotic oral sex.' They also don't read 'The Outsiders' and think 'I should join a gang' or read 'Divergent' and think 'I should jump onto moving trains.' So far as I can tell, that kind of narrow prescriptive reading seems only to happen inside the offices of school superintendents."

"Maus," a graphic novel by author Art Spiegelman about the Holocaust, was banned by a Tennessee school board that called the graphic nature of the book "completely unnecessary."

The graphic novel &quot;Maus&quot; by Art Spiegelman.
"Maus" by Art Spiegelman.Maro Siranosians/AFP/Getty Images

The McMinn County Board of Education in Tennessee elected to prohibit "Maus" from being included in its curriculum, saying it contained "'unnecessary use of profanity and nudity," Insider's Charles Davis reported.

In a statement, the school board said it did not intend to "diminish the value of Maus as an impactful and meaningful piece of literature, nor do we dispute the importance of teaching our children the historical and moral lessons and realities of the Holocaust." However, "We simply do not believe that this work is an appropriate text for our students to study," it said, citing the book's "unnecessary use of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide."

The decision prompted a wave of national media coverage, with critics decrying the censorship as a blow to free expression and historical literacy — coming just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.