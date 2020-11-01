11 big things: Whoop's wearables win over sports stars

When Will Ahmed was on the Harvard squash team, he trained like a maniac. And eventually, his body betrayed him. Why?







In pursuit of answers, like any good Harvard student, he turned to the library. Ahmed says he read "something like 500 medical papers" about human physiology, transforming himself into enough of an expert to write a paper of his own. He called it "The Feedback Tool: Measuring Fitness, Intensity and Recovery."







In 2012, Ahmed started a company to turn the idea of a feedback tool into reality. Now known as Whoop, the company's wearables won over investors and quickly became commonplace in pro sports, with early fans including LeBron James and Michael Phelps. And this week, Ahmed and Whoop raised $100 million in VC at a $1.2 billion valuation—capital they will use in a bid to conquer a market beyond the world of sports.







I caught up with Ahmed to discuss the new funding, Whoop's prominence in the world of pro sports, and how his company has adapted its tools to help track the spread of COVID-19. That's one of 11 things you need to know from the past week:



Rory McIlroy's right wrist shows he's a Whoop user. Now, he's also an investor. (Courtesy of Whoop) 1. Wearing is caring Whoop's popularity in pro sports was made very clear by the company's new funding. IVP led the round, with SoftBank and several VCs also taking part. But the company's investor list also included a who's who of the athletic elite, with Kevin Durant, Patrick Mahomes, Rory McIlroy and Larry Fitzgerald all backing the latest financing.







For a company that promises to help customers improve the way their own body performs, it's the sort of endorsement money can't buy.







"I meet other founders that say, 'What's the strategy for raising money from athletes?' " Ahmed said. "And I ask them to think about it a little differently—I say, 'What's your product doing for athletes?' I think if you're delivering real value to a specific customer base, whatever that customer base might be, you'll find investors within it."







Ahmed believes that, eventually, everyone on Earth will wear a monitor that can track current health metrics and help predict future illnesses. And he believes that Whoop's place in pro sports puts it in an ideal position to broaden its customer base in the near future.







"If a pro athlete is wearing a wearable, it's very, very likely it's Whoop," Ahmed said. "I think we've pretty much dominated that professional market. And what that also has done is, it's authentically created a brand around human performance. Because you have the world's best athletes that have gravitated to one product, in Whoop, and it now helps us tell the story to the rest of the consumer market that, hey, this is an aspirational technology."







The Boston-based company is in a period of aggressive expansion. Employee count has grown this year from 120 to 330, according to Ahmed, and it may double again in the next 12 months. The new funding will be used to help Whoop expand outside the US. Ahmed cited SoftBank's international expertise as one benefit of the investor's involvement.







But, of course, not everything about Whoop's 2020 has gone according to plan. During the pandemic, Whoop has researched and developed new ways to use its plentiful data to track the spread of COVID-19, homing in on respiratory rate—measured in breaths per minute—as an early predictor of the disease.







"We recognized quickly that this was going to be a very important virus to understand," Ahmed said. "Obviously, viruses affect your health, so we wanted to do research around health, right? That's just a continuation of what Whoop does."







The most public example of Whoop's work with COVID-19 came, as you might expect, in the world of sports. In June, professional golfer Nick Watney was forced to withdraw from a tournament because of the virus. But the first indication that he was infected didn't come from a test—he tested negative just before the tournament began. Instead, it came from his Whoop band.







"He was cleared to play in the golf tournament, played Thursday, woke up Friday, and he had a super elevated respiratory rate on Whoop," Ahmed said. "For 10 months, his respiratory rate was a 14, 14 breaths per minute, and he woke up that Friday with an 18 respiratory rate. So imagine somebody's flat for 10 months, and it jumps from a 14 to an 18—it's not subtle. And he actually felt fine, that was the crazy thing. He felt fine."