11 big things: Inside Blackstone's big summer

In the 35 years since its founding, Blackstone has transformed from a boutique advisory firm into a globe-spanning financial colossus, one that currently manages more than $560 billion in assets across a dozen distinct strategies. One could use many different figures to demonstrate the firm's breathtaking breadth. Here's a personal favorite: Blackstone's website lists no fewer than 429 different employees with the title of managing director or senior managing director.







It can be hard to keep pace with all the deals those MDs are arranging. This week, though, Blackstone was linked to a pair of looming moves that were impossible to miss—the latest maneuvers during a breakneck summer that has been busy by any investor's standards.







Blackstone seems to be everywhere these days, which is one of 11 things you need to know from the past week:



Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman in Davos, Switzerland, in 2010. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) 1. Full steam ahead Blackstone has long been an investor in real estate, energy and infrastructure, the sorts of nuts-and-bolts assets that seldom make flashy headlines. One of this week's reported deals falls directly in line with that strategy: The firm has teamed with Global Infrastructure Partners to make a second offer for Kansas City Southern, a railroad operator with a current market cap of almost $18 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.







The other major recent development highlights what could be an area of serious growth for Blackstone in the years to come: investing in tech startups. Bloomberg reported this week that Bumble, a dating app operator backed by Blackstone, has begun planning for a possible 2021 IPO that could value the business at between $6 billion and $8 billion. That could mean a lucrative exit for the firm, which acquired Bumble's parent just last year for $3 billion.







(I will note here that there is reason to believe Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman might have been a Bumble user if the app existed during his earlier days. In his recent autobiography, the buyout baron writes about how, as a Yale undergrad, he helped persuade the school to remove a prohibition against female guests staying overnight in men's dorm rooms.)







Most firms choose a lane. There is very little overlap between a 133-year-old railroad and a six-year-old dating app. But Blackstone has the financial and personnel assets at its disposal to do a little bit of everything, building a portfolio as diversified as any in the private markets.







This year, that continued diversification has offered hints as to what sectors of the economy Blackstone believes might thrive during and after the pandemic, including healthcare, software and wellness. Let's examine what else Schwarzman's firm has been up to this summer.







There have been real estate deals. In late August, a real estate investment trust controlled by Blackstone agreed to put C$395 million (about $303 million) into Tricon Residential, an owner of single- and multi-family rental homes, calling back to Blackstone's previous profitable ownership of Invitation Homes. In late June, the firm lined up a stake in a very different kind of real estate, reportedly agreeing to purchase a 49% stake in a portfolio of Hollywood movie lots at a valuation of $1.65 billion.







There have been healthcare deals. Blackstone agreed in August to pay 242 billion yen (about $2.3 billion) for Takeda Consumer Healthcare, a maker of over-the-counter medicines. The firm also pledged $275 million to back cryogenics company Cryoport's acquisition of MVE Biological Systems.







There have been tech deals. In August, Blackstone joined Clearlake Capital Group for an investment in Diligent, the creator of a corporate governance platform, reportedly valuing the company at more than $4 billion. News of that deal came the same day the firm announced plans to pay $4.7 billion for Ancestry, a genealogy company that operates a massive database of consumer DNA.







And there have been investments in startups, as the firm searches for other young companies that could eventually provide Bumble-like returns. In one July deal, Blackstone teamed up with Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman and other celebrities to invest $200 million in oat milk maker Oatly. In another, the firm participated in a $121 million Series C for Sema4, taking the creator of a health-data intelligence platform into unicorn territory.

Story continues