The 11 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, comedy shows, 5K runs, craft beer and bourbon festivals and the SCAPA musical, Mamma Mia!” at the downtown Lexington Opera house.

Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters concert at Thatcher Barbecue Company

New Albany, Indiana based country and southern rock artist Nick Dittmeier and his band The Sawdusters will perform at Thatcher Barbecue Company in Slade on April 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. 918 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade. Eventbrite.com.

SCAPA musical: ‘Mamma Mia!’

Lexington School for the Performing Arts will perform the ABBA’s hits during the musical “Mamma Mia!” at the Lexington Opera House. Showtime are 7 p.m. April 15 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m April 16. $21. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Comedian Desi Banks at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Desi Banks will perform at Comedy Off Broadway six times from April 14 and 17. Tickets are $30-40. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

One man show: ‘Rhapsody in Black’ at the Lyric Theatre

“Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show exploring a man’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America, will take place at the Lyric Theatre on April 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 300 E Third St. LexingtonLyric.com.

Prevention Day Bunny Hop & Hunt 5K at Coldstream Park

The inaugural Prevention Day Bunny Hop & Hunt 5K for prevention against sexual violence and child abuse will take place on April 16 at 9 a.m. at Coldstream Park. The event includes a chip timed 5K run/walk event, a Kids 1/4 Mile Bunny Dash and an Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets are $20-30. 1850 Pisacano Dr. RunSignUp.com.

Tour de Paris 5K

Enjoy a scenic run or walk through downtown Paris past landmarks like the town’s Eiffel Tower, Stoner Creek and more during the Tour de Paris 5K on April 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5. 806 Main St, Paris. RunSignUp.com.

Bluegrass Craft Beer and Bourbon Festival at Moondance Amphitheater

Try out the best craft beers and bourbons from around the state during the Bluegrass Craft Beer and Bourbon Festival at Moondance Amphitheater on April 16 from noon-6 p.m. Tickets are $45 and you must be 21 or older to enter. 1152 Monarch St. Eventbrite.com.

Three Year Anniversary Night Market at Abettor Brewing

Abettor Brewing Company in Winchester will celebrate its three-year anniversary on April 16 from 5-10 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, live music from Rifletown and the brewery’s newly released Fanny Cole Hard Cider on tap. The event is free to attend. 128 N Highland St, Winchester. facebook.com/events/491297735877518.

Bee Taylor and Eric Bolander concert at the Raven House

Singer-songwriters Bee Taylor and Eric Bolander will perform at the Raven House on April 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. 3229 Raven Cir. Eventbrite.com.

Logan Halstead concert at The Burl

17 year old Boone County, West Virginia native Logan Halstead will perform at The Burl on April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Rye Davis concert at Austin City Saloon

Western Kentucky born country artist Rye Davis will perform at Austin City Saloon on April 16 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. 2350 Woodhill Dr. facebook.com/events/1166032324214410.

