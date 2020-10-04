Sweater tees are back - here's 11 of our favourite styles to shop for fall

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Besides having several members of ”The Brady Bunch” and Jackie Burkhart of “That 70s Show” to thank for popularizing the sweater tee, we now have dozens of fashion icons and pop culture figures (not to mention our parents) for bringing it to our attention.

For more than half a century, short-sleeved sweaters have remained a popular clothing item, specifically during fall and winter.

When the weather is turning, a sweater tee provides a little extra warmth and lets the cool breeze roll off the skin. Layered on top of a crisp white shirt or patterned long sleeve, a sweater tee takes on a preppy look that’s nostalgic, sophisticated and fun.

Especially when prints and colours are mixed - worn by itself, tucked into a pair of trousers, or pulled over a blouse - a sweater tee can be a statement-maker or simply pull an outfit together.

There’s lots of opportunity to colour outside the lines when pairing your sweater tee with slacks for work or jeans on the weekend. “Preppy” doesn’t have to be strict or give off the appearance of “school girl.”

Basically, the options are endless and this vintage silhouette is so in.

Ready to look for a sweater tee to add to your wardrobe? Check out 11 of our favourite styles to shop for fall.

Everlane’s new Alpaca Sweater Tee is meant for in-between-season days. It’s deep copper colour screams fall and its luxe texture is something you’ll want to live in for the rest of the year.

This quarter sleeve sweater tee from Anthropologie is perfect styled alone. Plus, its burnt orange colour is reminiscent of the falling leaves.