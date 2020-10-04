Sweater tees are back - here's 11 of our favourite styles to shop for fall

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Besides having several members of ”The Brady Bunch” and Jackie Burkhart of “That 70s Show” to thank for popularizing the sweater tee, we now have dozens of fashion icons and pop culture figures (not to mention our parents) for bringing it to our attention.
For more than half a century, short-sleeved sweaters have remained a popular clothing item, specifically during fall and winter.
ALSO SEE: 8 of the best transitional skirts to wear this fall - and how to style them
When the weather is turning, a sweater tee provides a little extra warmth and lets the cool breeze roll off the skin. Layered on top of a crisp white shirt or patterned long sleeve, a sweater tee takes on a preppy look that’s nostalgic, sophisticated and fun.
Especially when prints and colours are mixed - worn by itself, tucked into a pair of trousers, or pulled over a blouse - a sweater tee can be a statement-maker or simply pull an outfit together.
There’s lots of opportunity to colour outside the lines when pairing your sweater tee with slacks for work or jeans on the weekend. “Preppy” doesn’t have to be strict or give off the appearance of “school girl.”
Basically, the options are endless and this vintage silhouette is so in.
ALSO SEE: 10 oversized sweaters that will keep you cozy this fall
Ready to look for a sweater tee to add to your wardrobe? Check out 11 of our favourite styles to shop for fall.
Everlane Alpaca Sweater Tee
Everlane’s new Alpaca Sweater Tee is meant for in-between-season days. It’s deep copper colour screams fall and its luxe texture is something you’ll want to live in for the rest of the year.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $75
Anthropologie Cecilia V-Neck Sweater Tee
This quarter sleeve sweater tee from Anthropologie is perfect styled alone. Plus, its burnt orange colour is reminiscent of the falling leaves.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $98
Banana Republic Short-Sleeve Cable-Knit Sweater
An ideal transition piece for fall/winter, this classic cable knit has a gorgeous high neck and extra thick waistband.
SHOP IT: Banana Republic, $96
SUISTUDIO Dayton Merino Wool Polo Sweater
You’ll have no complaints about buttoning-up in this lush wool polo with retro fabric buttons, now available at Nordstrom.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $79
Anthropologie Liv Knit Polo Top
Spice up your go-to office (or Zoom) ensembles with this cheetah-printed, V-neck polo from Anthropologie.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $98
Vince Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This delicate cashmere crewneck from Vince is a great match for a pair of high-waisted culottes.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $221
Banana Republic Silk Cashmere Sweater Top
Banana Republic hit the nail on the head by naming this cashmere sweater’s colour “Luscious Green.” It’s ribbed texture adds a little oomf! to any outfit.
SHOP IT: Banana Republic, $84
Kate Spade Striped Short Sleeve Sweater
If this striped sweater tee wasn’t on a Kate Spade model, it would be on Jackie Burkhart - so ‘70s.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $298
Theory Basic Sweater Tee In Regal Wool
If you already have a coloured and/or patterned sweater tee on hand, add this plain black style from Theory to your cart for all occasions.
SHOP IT: Theory, $206 (originally $295)
Free People Through The Motions Vest
Get smart in this argyle-printed, cap-sleeved sweater vest from Free People.
SHOP IT: Free People, $78
House of Sunny Suburban Knit with Detachable Sleeves
Yes, you read that right - detachable sleeves! This House of Sunny sweater tee’s bright green colour is a breath of fresh air and its design is incredibly versatile.
SHOP IT: House of Sunny, $149
In need of a new second layer? Pick up one of fall’s trendiest items - the shacket.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.