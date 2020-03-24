11 best places to live in the UK revealed in The Sunday Times' annual report

Photo credit: wellsie82 - Getty Images

From Country Living

Altrincham in Trafford, Greater Manchester has been named The Sunday Times' Best Place to Live in the UK 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Described as "the ultimate turnaround town", Altrincham was universally acknowledged as having the worst high street in Britain, The Sunday Times explains.

Now however, it boasts a revitalised centre with first-class food and drink, a great, friendly community with an "unspoken camaraderie", a thriving outdoor market and two of the best schools in the northwest, according to The Sunday Times Parent Power guide.



The average house price in Altrincham is £325,000 or £895 pcm if renting. Although heading down south to Bowdon, Hale or Hale Barns is where you'll find the footballer-friendly detached houses costing anything up to £4 million.

Transport links in Altrincham are good, with motorways, trains and planes all on the doorstep, while golf courses, an ice rink and a soon-to-be upgraded leisure centre offer plenty of activities, and the National Trust’s lovely Dunham Massey adds a taste of the country.



"The nice thing is that you can get to Manchester in half an hour, but you’re out in what feels like real countryside in half an hour, too," says Altrincham resident Claire MacAulay, who moved from London 12 years ago with her accountant husband Alec.

Another big win for Altrincham is superfast broadband coverage slightly above average at 96.8%. And while there are "some issues along the A56," the air quality is "otherwise not too bad", reports The Sunday Times.

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong - Getty Images

Alongside Altrincham being crowned the overall winner, The Sunday Times has revealed the regional winners too, crowning locations around the country which are the "cream of the crop". The annual list breaks down the hotspot towns, villages, cities and suburbs, ideal for anyone thinking about moving home. See the full list below:

Story continues

1. Overall Winner: Altrincham, Greater Manchester

This thriving town has made a top turnaround, with a "market that’s beyond compare".



2. Best in the East: Norwich, Norfolk



Norwich is a small city bursting with history and ahead of the game on fun, friendliness and creativity.

3. Best in London: Victoria Park, London

As the friendly face of hip Hackney, Victoria Park is praised for its tight-knit community and (almost) affordable houses, but it’s the park that's the star.

4. Best in the Midlands: Uppingham, Rutland

Uppingham is a big-hearted small town, described as being "as pretty as the Cotswolds, but without the price tag and the tweeness".

Photo credit: Martin Knight - Getty Images

5. Best in the North and Northeast: Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire

In the Howardian Hills, the mellow stone villages in this lush, rolling landscape are described as the pinnacle of smart country living.

6. Best in Northern Ireland: Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Antrim coast "deservedly reclaims its crown" thanks to unbeatable local produce and a magical market.

Photo credit: Krzysztof Nahlik - Getty Images

7. Best in the Northwest: Bollington, Cheshire

A hive of shops and small businesses, this modest mill town has the Peak District right on its doorstep.

8. Best in Scotland: Leith, Edinburgh

With a start-up in every warehouse and a community space on every corner, this old docklands district is a "breath of fresh air".

Photo credit: georgeclerk - Getty Images

9. Best in the Southeast: St Albans, Hertfordshire

St Albans is praised for its independent shops, bustling markets and a pub culture that’s second to none.

10. Best in the southwest: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

You’re never far from a festival in this Cotswold spa town, but it’s the shops, schools and countryside that make it a top pick.

11. Best in Wales: Narberth, Pembrokeshire

With a "high-class high street", local spirit is at the heart of everything in this Pembrokeshire market town.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like