9 best night lights for babies and kids that help them fall asleep

There’s one thing that most parents of young children will be craving and that’s sleep. Once parenthood reigns, even the most seasoned sleepers will concur that a blissful eight hour sleep is a thing of the past, and that’s because you’re no longer a one-man band, and relying on your offspring to catch as many zzz’s as possible.

Night lights can soon become a child’s (and in turn a parent’s) best friend, acting as a helping hand for those who are fighting sleep, afraid of the dark, or partial to a midnight trip to the loo.

It’s important to flag that experts believe the best possible way for a child to sleep is in pitch darkness – as this encourages melanin to do its work, but this doesn’t always work for every family.

We tested a range of night lights over the course of two weeks with the help of a two-year-old and four-year-old tester. While you want the night light to look the part in your child’s bedroom or nursery, there are also a few features that will come in handy too. How child friendly is the light? It’s great if the brightness can be adjusted, as a dim soft light is a good level before bed.

How portable is it, or does it need to be plugged into the mains to operate? Portable options will give you freedom, particularly if you’re holidaying, or for weekends with the grandparents.

Battery life is also important for a product that is going to get daily use, we prefer those that offer a charge facility as they are kinder to the planet.

A timer feature will also be hugely beneficial, and less draining on the battery – this will save you having to sneak in to turn it off. We also praised extra handy features such as light projections or sounds.

Tommee Tippee penguin 2-in-1 portable night light

This new night light from Tommee Tippee is a game changer. The main penguin night light is charged via a mains USB cable (it doesn’t come with an adaptor) and acts as a hub for the portable egg light which proudly sits on top. The idea behind this product is to provide a fixed nursery night light to check on your baby once they’re in their own room, then once they hit 18 months of age, they can use the portable egg night light independently, making this a great option for longevity.

The tactile silicone egg is not only lovely to touch, it’s also the perfect size for little hands to carry and hold and our two-year-old tester loved looking after it. Both lights are dimmable; the penguin has a dimmer switch at the back, while the egg has a discreet button on the top which has three brightness settings. Once the egg is charged (a full charge takes eight hours) the egg will last 10 hours, although we found it exceeded this. At £40 it’s the most expensive we reviewed, but look at this as an investment: you have a night light – or a lovely little side lamp – that’ll get use for years to come.

Buy now £40.00, Mamas & Papas

Purflo sleepsafe star thermometer

Purflo’s tagline is “experts in baby sleep” so it’s safe to say they take a baby’s sleeping environment very seriously. This is a nifty, portable, colour changing night light to keep your baby’s nursery at a safe temperature. We love the sweet simple star design which will suit any nursery set up. With a temperature range of 0C to 50C, the temperature is displayed digitally on the screen but also indicated through the colour of the night light; blue for too cold, green for the perfect temperature (15-20C), amber for warm and red for too hot. The rechargeable lithium battery takes around three hours to charge and saw us through a week before we needed to charge it again.

Buy now £25.00, JoJo Maman Bebe

A Little Lovely Company moon light

Your little one will have the sweetest of dreams with this moon light by your side, Dutch designed by A Little Lovely Company, we love the simple design which offers a soft glow to a nursery or bedroom. Battery operated and made from BPA- and lead-free PVC, choose to put the light on, off or on timer. When you use the timer function, the light turns off automatically after 15 minutes, we’ve been using this to optimise the battery usage and after two weeks of testing there’s no sign of needing a replacement, with the included batteries lasting up to 20 hours.

Buy now £16.24, Amazon

Winston night light

Who wouldn’t want this adorable panda keeping a watchful eye over them at night? Nordic brand Liewood is known for its eco credentials, and this is demonstrated in the rechargeable night light alleviating the need for batteries. Before use you’ll need to charge this little fella for three hours using the included USB charging lead, this will provide an impressive 12 hours of gentle soft glow, more than enough to see you through the night. The environmentally friendly soft silicone is tactile to the touch, and our four-year-old tester loved moving it around her bedroom.

Buy now £31.00, Liewood

Babymoov dreamy sleep trainer night light

This all singing, all dancing offering from Babymoov is a smart way to train your little one to know the difference between night-time and daytime, with four feature buttons hidden away at the back of the product.

By activating the sleep function you can teach them when to sleep and when to wake up. Glowing blue when it’s time to sleep and a soft yellow when it’s time to wake up, the instructions were easy to follow and you can adjust the timings for full sleeps or shorter naps.

You can also choose between a steady light or a projection of a magical starry sky on the wall by turning the casing. The base emits the colours of the rainbow either randomly or in fixed mode using the night light button, and can be placed on a timer to reserve battery life. We did find that we needed to charge this every couple of days, but given the functionality we weren’t surprised.

There are six lullabies to choose from (again can be placed on a timer), with a white noise option, and the volume can be adjusted. We love that it’s been designed with an ergonomic handle so that young ones can carry it themselves.

Buy now £34.99, JoJo Maman Bebe

Cookie the Cat night light

Create a calm and tranquil space with the help of this Cookie the Cat night light. Coming in at under a tenner, this is a purse friendly option for adding a lovely blue glow to a nursery or bedroom. While it is button battery operated, we were pleased to see these were included – it also means this cheeky cat can perch wherever he fancies without needing to be near a plug. We’ve been using this for an hour before bed for the past two weeks with no signs of the battery needing to be changed so far, and the blue glow really is great for instilling calm, even in children.

Buy now £9.50, Eliza Wray

Djeco unicorn snow globe night light

Add some magic to a child’s bedroom with this offering from Djeco. This two-in-one colour changing night light projects a dim glow, which may be more suited to older children who aren’t needing a brighter room, it also has an automatic timer which will switch it off after 45 minutes – so is very much intended as a pre-sleep product. Battery operated (which you’ll need to purchase separately), there’s no need to shake this globe as a silent mechanism swirls the snowflakes, which captivated our four-year-old. It’s beautifully made and also makes a lovely keepsake.

Buy now £29.99, Crafts 4 Kids

Infantino 3-In-1 musical soother and night light projector

Our two-year-old tester is a fox fanatic so we knew this would win her over, but beyond character appeal it’s actually a wonderful bedtime companion. The fox's tail gently moves from side to side to create a soothing dimensional light projection on the wall which gives great coverage, or you can choose to have this as a stationary projection.

There are five musical tunes to choose from which all last 20 minutes before switching off, and we particularly liked the nature sounds. The cub can be removed making an independent mini light for little ones, and this will automatically switch off after 20 minutes. Both the main fox and cub are battery operated, which we changed once in the course of two weeks, but it would be beneficial to have a more environmentally friendly option to charge through USB.

Buy now £29.99, Amazon

Next dinosaur colour changing table lamp

If you want a large burst of colour then say hello – or goodnight – to this fun lamp from Next. Standing at 24cm tall, it’s the largest night light we tested, and the LED light transitions from seven soft glowing colours. A cheeky addition to a kids’ bedroom with its fun dinosaur shape, we like that you can choose to power through a USB cable or with AAA batteries, although you’ll need to purchase both options separately. There’s also a magical unicorn design too.

Buy now £22.00, Next

The verdict: Night lights

Tommee Tippee’s new penguin 2-in-1 portable night light was a hands down winner. A great bedtime friend from the early months through early childhood – we loved the tactile silicone material, and that the playful penguin design incorporates a separate independent night light for children. For the early days, we also applaud Purflo’s sleepsafe star thermometer which doubles up as a handy portable night light for toddlerhood.