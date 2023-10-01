The 11 Best Nail Colors That Are Timeless and Go With Everything

Add these classic polishes to your arsenal ASAP.

When you regularly wear nail polish, you want to know your go-to classic shades. These are the colors that you can reach for when you’re looking for an understated, timeless polish that goes with everything. While it's helpful for DIY manicures, it's even more useful when you visit the nail salon because it means you don’t have to parse through the hundreds of options there. To save you some time, we tapped three celebrity manicurists to share their go-to best nail colors to serve as inspiration.

These polishes are shades of beige, pink, red, and purple that are gorgeous and subtle. Plus, they’re colors that you’ll see on shelves no matter the time of year. “I look for polishes that are consistently available versus something that was part of a capsule collection or is limited edition,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity nail artist and educator.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect sheer shade for your complexion or daring “neutral” to brighten up dreary winter days, we’ve got eleven expert-selected options below.

Best Overall: Chanel Le Vernis Ballerina

$32

Buy on chanel.com







What We Love: It adds a wash of gorgeous pink pigment while remaining sheer.





What We Don’t Love: The polish goes on quite thick.





Shade Name: Ballerina







Sometimes the best nail colors to wear are the ones that are the most subtle. This polish from Chanel — a sheer pinky-nude — provides that your-nails-but-better look that's refined without drawing too much attention. It’s a go-to for both Kandalec and her fellow celebrity nail artist, Fleury Rose. “Chanel Ballerina is an incredibly beautiful sheer pink, and the new brush gives users excellent control,” says Kandalec. Rose adds: “This is the perfect polish for that ‘clean girl’ look. It’s beautiful on everyone, with either one coat or two.”

Although the polish is sheer, it’s packed with pigment — think of it like applying a coat of lip gloss to your nails. They’ll be glossy with a hint of color that looks natural. Thanks to eco-ceramides derived from camellia, the formula applies evenly and provides long-lasting hold. No matter the season or the outfit you have on, this polish will add a dose of sophistication.

Price at the time of publish: $32

Coverage Level: Sheer｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Camellia-derived ceramides｜Size: 0.4 fl oz

Best for Short Nails: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Despacito

$25

Buy on deborahlippmann.com







What We Love: It’s the perfect beige neutral.





What We Don’t Love: Needs two minutes of dry time between coats





Shade Name: Despacito







If you like your neutral polishes to lean beige, Despacito is a wonderful option. “Deborah Lippmann’s Despacito is a warm neutral that works with most skin tones, but can be layered with a soft sheer pink to add more subtleness,” says Gina Edwards, a celebrity nail artist based in New York City. And because it blends well with most skin tones, it won’t call attention to the length of your nails as much as a bolder color with more contrast.

This shade is from DL’s Gel Lab Pro line, which features long-lasting polishes that provide a gel-like finish without needing a lamp to cure. Unlike a true gel polish, this formula is pretty easy to get off, so you don’t have to worry about causing damage during the removal process. Ingredients nylon and carnauba wax lend shine to this polish, while bamboo and Nonychosine F increase wear time. Plus, the formula includes a nourishing blend of evening primrose, keratin, biotin, green tea extract, aucoumea, and rice protein to nourish and strengthen the nails.

Price at the time of publish: $25

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Evening primrose, bamboo, and rice protein｜Size: 0.5 fl oz

Best for Pale Skin: Essie Ballet Slippers

$8

Buy on essie.com







What We Love: It’s a pretty pale pink neutral.





What We Don’t Love: The white base might not work with all skin tones.





Shade Name: Ballet Slippers











The shade Ballet Slippers from Essie provides a super pale wash of pink on the nails. “I love that it is layerable for maximum options,” says Kandalec. Although it's pink, it has a bit of a milky finish, thanks to titanium dioxide. Sound familiar? That’s because the mineral is used as a sunscreen. It has a naturally white hue, so it’s often used in cosmetics to add a white-ish base. And having a white base in a sheer color camouflages a bit of your nail’s natural colors, so that the true color of the polish shows through.



Like all Essie polishes, this shade is vegan, created without animal testing, and eight-free (meaning it’s formulated without potential irritants like formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, xylene, camphor, ethyrl tosylamid, and triphenyl phosphate.)

Price at the time of publish: $10

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Titanium dioxide｜Size: 0.46 fl oz

Best for Brown Skin: OPI Nail Lacquer Put It In Neutral

$9

Buy on opi.com







What We Love: The formula dries really fast.





What We Don’t Love: It’s over $10.



Shade Name: Put It In Neutral







“Less white than Bubble Bath,” another popular OPI shade, “this is a classic must-have in any beauty closet,” says Kandalec. And because it doesn’t have that strong white base, it reads beautifully on brown skin. Instead of hiding or fighting with your skin’s warm undertones, it meshes with what you’ve got, creating a complementary finish.

If you prefer gel polish to traditional, Put it in Neutral is also available in a gel formula ($20) that provides a high-shine finish that lasts about two weeks. Just make sure you have a gel base and top coat as well as a UV light on hand to cure the polish.

Price at the time of publish: $9

Coverage Level: Sheer｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Fast-Drying | Size: 0.5 fl oz

Best for Toes: Essie Lacquered Up

$12

Buy on essie.com







What We Love: It’s bold and bright.



What We Don’t Love: It may read too orange on some.



Shade Name: Lacquered Up







This gorgeous crimson red is the pop of color your toes have been waiting for. “Essie is a timeless brand itself, so of course it would have a timeless, bright cherry apple red,” says Kandalec. “I love red and the empowerment it gives us.” What gives this red a fiery punch is that it has strong orange undertones. It looks beautiful on any complexion, but if you prefer more blue-based reds, this one may not be the best for you.

And because the shade is coming from Essie, it’s vegan, created without animal testing, and eight-free (meaning it’s formulated without potential irritants like formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, xylene, camphor, ethyrl tosylamid, and triphenyl phosphate.)

Price at the time of publish: $12

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Vegan and 8-Free | Size: 0.46 fl oz

Best for Fall: CND Vinylux Signature Lipstick

$12

Buy on beyondpolish.com







What We Love: It doesn’t require a base coat.



What We Don’t Love: With a dark shade, application mistakes are more visible.



Shade Name: Signature Lipstick







For fall, we gravitate towards darker hues that offer depth and interest, and that’s what we get from the shade Signature Lipstick from CND. “This is the perfect fall color,” says Rose. “This deep red has just the right amount of brown to make it cool, and updated. My client, stylist Mimi Cutrell, recently chose this from about 50 other similar options to wear for fashion week. Mimi has the most incredible taste, so I had to take notes on this color!”

CND’s Vinylux line has quickly become one of my favorites. The colors don’t require a base coat; they go on smooth and look beautiful for days on end. If you prefer gel polish, this shade is also available in CND’s Shellac line. Just make sure you have the right top and base coats as well as a UV light on hand to cure.

Price at the time of publish: $8

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Camellia-derived ceramides｜Size: 0.5 fl oz

Best for Vacation: OPI Infinite Shine Cajun Shrimp

$14

Buy on opi.com







What We Love: This polish is incredibly shiny.



What We Don’t Love: It’s designed to be used with a specific top and base coat for max shine.



Shade Name: Cajun Shrimp







Whether you’re actually going on vacation or just trying to embody a vacation mindset, this shade deserves a spot in your (literal or imaginary) suitcase. “This is one of my all-time [favorites] in the red category,” says Edwards. “In the winter, people tend to go with a deeper red, but with a poppy red, it can add spice to your daily fit.”

This shade is available in OPI’s Infinite Shine collection, a three-part system that’s designed to give you the long-lasting, high-gloss finish of gel without the hassle. But if you don't mind the hassle, you can also grab this shade in OPI’s gel formula ($20).

Price at the time of publish: $14

Coverage Level: Sheer｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Fast-drying | Size: 0.5 fl oz

Best for Tan Skin: Essie Smokin’ Hot

$10

Buy on essie.com







What We Love: It’s a warm-toned gray.



What We Don’t Love: It may be too dark for some.



Shade Name: Smokin’ Hot







Gray is a divisive color — some people love it as a clean and easy shade while others find it impersonal and sterile. What ticks off the latter camp is that many grays have blueish-green undertones, making them appear cold. But this shade has warm brownish-purple undertones, providing more depth than a traditional gray. That’s why it really pops on tan complexions.

“Essie Smokin’ Hot is a great fall and winter fave,” says Edwards. “It’s an anchor dark gray which is versatile and muted at the same time. It works well with a bright outfit or a monochromatic ensemble.” And as an Essie shade, it’s vegan, created without animal testing, and eight-free.

Price at the time of publish: $10

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Vegan and 8-Free |Size: 0.46 fl oz

Best for Summer: Sally Hansen Mega Strength Persis Tint

$12

Buy on Amazon







What We Love: It adds a ton of interest with minimal effort.



What We Don’t Love: It may be too shimmery for some.



Shade Name: Persis Tint







“This is my go to shade when I have sad, naked nails that need to be transformed instantly,” says Rose. “If you use one coat, it dries super fast, and is very forgiving to a shaky hand. Use this when your nails need a little love, in a snap.”

Persis Tint is available in Sally Hansen’s Mega Strength line. These polishes are formulated with platinum powder so your nails are just as strong as they are pretty.

Price at the time of publish: $10

Coverage Level: Sheer｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Platinum powder｜Size: 0.4 fl oz

Best for Winter: OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

$15

Buy on opi.com







What We Love: It’s super dark without being black.



What We Don’t Love: The darkness means it could be too harsh for some.



Shade Name: Lincoln Park After Dark







Lincoln Park After Dark is a purpley midnight shade that’s perfect if you want to go super dark without committing to black. “This nearly black purple is the epitome of winter chic," says Kandalec. "I remember the first time I saw it on; it was love at first sight. It’s still a fave to this day."

If you’re into a dip manicure, you can also get this shade as a dip powder ($18). Just be sure to have a DIY dip kit (or a go-to manicurist) to make sure you get the perfect application.

Price at the time of publish: $12

Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Fast-drying |Size: 0.5 fl oz

Best for Spring: Essie Lilacism

$10

Buy on essie.com







What We Love: It adds color without being too loud.



What We Don’t Love: May skew a bit pink on some.



Shade Name: Lilacism







We love this lilac shade for spring, but honestly, it’s a color that looks good year-round. “I reach for lilac on set if the creative wants a neutral but I don't want to do beige,” says Kandalec. “Plus, Lilacism is flattering on every skin tone.”

In tried-and-true Essie fashion, this polish is vegan, created without animal testing, and eight-free (meaning it’s formulated without potential irritants like formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, xylene, camphor, ethyrl tosylamid, and triphenyl phosphate.)

Price at the time of publish: $10



Coverage Level: Opaque｜Finish: Glossy｜Formula Highlights: Vegan and 8-Free | Size: 0.46 fl oz

What to Keep in Mind

Coverage Level



Nail polishes come in two levels of coverage — sheer and opaque. Any polish can technically look sheer if you don’t add enough coats, but that leaves you with a streaky, unfinished look. Sheer polishes are designed to allow the natural beauty of your nail to shine through while adding a wash of color. The polish you select should have both the color and the coverage level that you desire.



Top and Base Coat

With the exception of the CND Vinylux polish, all of the above options are designed to be used with a base coat. A base coat provides a smooth canvas for the polish to adhere too. They all require a top coat for shine and longevity. All brands will tell you to use their top and base coat with their polish, but for the most part, you can get away with using whatever you have on hand. However, some of the formulas, like the OPI Infinite Shine, are part of systems. So if you want the promised finish, you’ll need to use the corresponding top and base coats.



Your Questions, Answered

What color nails go with everything?

Everything is different depending on your wardrobe, so you should keep that in mind when selecting your go-to shade. “A timeless go-to is mostly a reflection based on your own personal style and pieces in your wardrobe,” says Edwards. “Select a nail color that reinforces your wardrobe and acts as an anchor color for the majority of your looks.”



What is the most popular classic nail color at the moment?

“I would say a milky pink, [think Chanel’s Ballerina] due to the trend of quiet luxury,” says Kandalec. “Or if someone is a gel/enhancement girlie, I’d say an autumnal red that’s deeper and more brown based versus a classic red [like CND’s Classic Lipstick], or a French manicure with thin, classic white tip.”



Why Shop With Us

Kara Jillian Brown is the beauty editor at InStyle and a self-proclaimed DIY nail queen. She has been doing her own gel manicures for nearly a decade. Julie Kandalec is a celebrity nail artist and educator. She has worked with celebrities including Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt. Gina Edwards is a celebrity nail artist who is an ambassador for KISS Products. This New York Fashion week, she handled the looks for the Prabal Garung and PatBO shows. Fleury Rose is a celebrity nail artist who is behind the looks for campaigns from brands like Milk Makeup and Lancôme.

