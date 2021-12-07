The 11 Best Luggage Sets to Buy on Amazon for Your Most Amazing Trip Yet

You’ve booked your ticket, gawked at all the stunning Instagram photos of your destination and now, it’s time to pack. Whether you’re traveling as part of a group or on your own, flying international or staying close to home, a solid set of luggage is crucial to keep your belongings safe and organized. We found the best luggage sets on Amazon that are durable, stylish and full of features that will make your travel experience one for the books.

Hard vs. Soft Luggage

The best material for your luggage set will largely depend on the type of vacay you’re about to take. For a weekend road trip, for instance, you’ll likely be fine throwing a soft set of bags into the backseat, while a long-distance flight may require something more heavy-duty. As with most things, each type has its pros and cons.

Hardside Luggage: When it comes to hardshell luggage, which will better protect your belongings and clean up easily, you’ll largely be dealing with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (aka ABS plastic), a popular hardshell material for its high strength-to-weight ratio and ability to withstand corrosion and adverse environmental conditions. Polycarbonate, meanwhile, is slightly stronger, more heat resistant and a more malleable type of plastic that costs more, but gives your belongings better security. While this type of luggage can’t be beat in an under-carriage pile-up, it can also be heavy and less-than-spacious with little room for expansion.

Soft Luggage: Those looking for a softside luggage set, which promises to be more lightweight and storage-friendly, will want to opt for a durable polyester that will optimize your packing capabilities and facilitate expansion. The polyester should also be padded to further protect your belongings from potential impact, though likely not as well as a hard set would. You’ll also want to take care with this type of luggage, since it’s far more prone to tears and stains.

Features to Look for in a Luggage Set

Other things to consider when investing in these travel collections include:

Size: A great carry-on will do you no good if it’s too big to board your flight or train with. Carry-on size regulations vary by airline, but you’ll generally be safe with a bag that’s 22 inches x 14 inches by 9 inches from top to bottom.

Safety features: Without a lock, it will be easy for anyone to reach into your luggage and help themselves to your precious belongings. Look for a TSA lock, which will allow only you and airport personnel to open it up and inspect your things. A combination or key style lock are both great bets, but you might be more likely to lose a key than, say, forget your combination, which you can mark down somewhere discrete in your phone or wallet.

Extra compartments: While a large piece of luggage can help you transport your items in bulk, the addition of pockets, slips and compartments will be clutch for staying organized on-the-go. Look for mesh pockets to separate your shoes or dirty laundry from your clean clothes and dividers to help split luggage space between two travelers.

Hardware: When it comes to hardware, seek out metal zippers, clasps, locks and handles that won’t be prone to cracking, like plastic might.

Maneuverability: The type of wheels your luggage is equipped with will determine how well you’re able to get around with it, so it pays to know what you’re looking for before picking out a set. The most common options are in-line skate wheels, which are durable and recessed into your bag, allowing it to be pulled along behind you. Spinner wheels, by contrast, which are external, see your bag’s wheels rotating by a full 360 degrees, so you can pull it alongside or in front of you. Wheels should also be secured by metal joints in order to facilitate transporting your luggage from one end of the airport to another.

Now that you know everything there is to know about picking out luggage, check out some of the best options Amazon has to offer below.

The Best Luggage Sets At A Glance

1. Coolife 4-Piece Family Luggage Set

Top luggage set

The family-sized luggage set features an ergonomic handle that can be used for resting small items on and comes in a variety of exciting hues to suit your tastes, from Sakura Pink to Apple Green.

WHAT WE LIKE: Made from durable ABS material with a TSA-accepted security lock to help protect your belongings, this hardside set checks plenty of boxes, as is evident by its No. 1 best-seller ranking. The 360-degree wheels will help you navigate the airport with ease, and each of the four pieces found in this set nest within one another for easy storage, so they’ll take up less space when not in use.

$210 at Amazon

2. Samsonite Omni 2 3-Piece Luggage Set

Runner-up luggage set

Made of a durable polycarbonate material, this hard set is bound to hold up to the elements, maintain its shape and protect your belongings.

WHAT WE LIKE: The roomy main compartment of each piece found within this collection contains elastic tie-down straps to maximize your packing space, plus zippered mesh dividers to separate your clean clothes from your soiled ones. A TSA combination lock is also included on both the medium and large spinners.

$398 at Amazon

3. American Tourister Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set

Best soft luggage

This set’s polyester material is both durable and cushioned at the top and the sides to protect your belongings from any would-be bumps while optimizing its ability to expand from every angle.

WHAT WE LIKE: One of the benefits of a soft luggage set is the extra space you’ll receive, and this option is no exception. Each of these pieces, which come in 21-, 25- and 29-inch sizes, have expandable storage pockets at the front to pack in as many of your belongings as possible. The roomy interior, meanwhile, includes shoe pockets, accessory mesh pockets and cross straps. Other niceties include a retractable push handle and multidirectional wheels.

$330 at Amazon

4. Kenneth Cole Reaction 3-Piece Luggage Set

Best luggage storage

This set of three ABS plastic luggage pieces contain a generous amount of packing compartments, including zipper mesh and organizer pockets and elastic shoe holders.

WHAT WE LIKE: The rounded edge guards of this hardside collection will protect your luggage from impact and shock, be it rigorous handling at the airport or jostling in the trunk of your car. It contains dual wheels at each corner for optimal stability and comes in seven unique colors (think Smoky Purple and Raspberry) so you’re able to easily identify it on the conveyor belt. It expands up to 1.5 inches.

$235 at Amazon

5. Amazon Basics 2-Piece Luggage Set

Best 2-piece luggage set

There will be no more guessing as to whether your carry-on will fit into the airline’s overhead cabin with this TSA regulation-size duo, the smaller of which measure 15 inches wide and 10 inches deep.

WHAT WE LIKE: Each of the two luggage pieces included in this set are made of extra-thick ABS plastic and are expandable by up to 15 percent for added packing capabilities. They each feature multidirectional wheels and a retractable handle, allowing you to breeze through the airport with ease, plus a divider and three compartments to help you organize your belongings.

$144 at Amazon

6. Showkoo Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set

Best hardside luggage set

This collection of scratch-resistant ABS material comes in three generous sizes of 20-, 24- and 28-inches to suit a range of trip durations.

WHAT WE LIKE: The trolley handles of these bags adjust to three convenient heights to suit your stature while the smooth, multidirectional wheels allow you to move quicker to your destination (so you’ll have no problem catching that flight in record time).

$180 $170 at Amazon

7. Rockland 2-Piece Luggage Set

Best cheap luggage

Turn your luggage into a fashion statement with your choice of nearly 40 colors and patterns in this affordable duo.

WHAT WE LIKE: If you’re looking to allocate the bulk of your funds towards a memorable trip, opt for this budget-friendly two-piece made of sturdy polyester. It includes an upright carry-on and a tote bag that features side-grip handles with a two-stage ergonomic trolley at the top. There’s also a fully lined interior with a mesh pocket.

$95 $47 at Amazon

8. Travelpro Skywalk Limited 3-Piece Luggage Set

Best lightweight luggage

Despite its light feel, this three-piece luggage set packs a punch with a high weight-to-strength ratio, zipper pulls and water-repellent polyester material.

WHAT WE LIKE: Save your back (and your sanity!) with this set of three that weighs 6, 8 and 9 pounds, respectively, leaving more carrying room for your belongings. It features compression straps to maximize the amount of packing space that’s found inside as well as accessory compartments for smaller belongings.

$300 at Amazon

9. Travel Select Amsterdam 8-Piece Luggage Set

Best family luggage set

If you’re traveling in a big group, this eight-piece set is sure to have everyone covered.

WHAT WE LIKE: This collection’s copious front-zip pockets allow you and your loved ones easy access to essentials, from passports and phones to wallets. You’ll also get plenty of extras you would usually need to buy separately with this set, like the packing cubes that come in four different sizes or the chic little travel tote that has an adjustable strap for your comfort. Better still, it's made of two-tone polyester fabric that looks as luxurious as it’s sure to feel.

$208; $187 at Amazon

10. Kathy Van Zeeland Croco 4-Piece Luggage Set

Best luxury luggage

The elegant crocodile-inspired faux leather polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material of this fabulous find will have you looking like you’re about to board your own private jet.

WHAT WE LIKE: This four-piece set contains everything you need to fly in style, from a large lined suitcase complete with a divider and compression straps to a TSA-approved carry-on that doubles as a designer purse. It has eight combined multidirectional spinner wheels for weightless transport and a collapsible trolley handle.

$500; $370 at Amazon

11. Bric’s x Travel 21 International 2-Piece Luggage Set

Best weekender luggage

No one does luxury quite like the Italians, and this carry-on spinner and deluxe weekender duffle bag from Italian-based brand Bric’s are picture-proof of that.

WHAT WE LIKE: For starters, there’s the waterproof-treated polyester coating, which will help to keep your belongings safe from spills and rain. An upgraded framing system allows for a structured, heavy-duty build despite its soft exterior and the interior boasts tie-down straps with two zip pockets besides.

$249 at Amazon

