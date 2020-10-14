The 11 Best Kitchen Appliances on Sale Now, From an Easy-to-Clean Juicer to an Indoor Grill

You’re spending more time in the kitchen than ever before, so naturally, you want to make a few upgrades—but you don’t want to break the bank. You’re in luck: Small and large appliances are being discounted like nobody’s business right now. Here, our top picks for the 11 best kitchen appliances currently on sale.
1. A Luxe Gas Range
Smeg Victoria 36” 4.4 cu ft. Freestanding Gas Range
Are we suggesting you buy a new stove? Yes, we are and for good reason: This one from Smeg features an Ever Clean enamel finish, which resists cracking and grime. It also has an extra burner in addition to the usual four, and one with a dual flame for extra-high heat. (That pot of pasta water? It’s never been boiled faster.)
2. A Full Collection of Cutlery
KitchenAid Triple Rivet 14-Piece Knife Set
You could definitely build your knife collection piece by piece, but that can get pricy. This KitchenAid set, on the other hand, contains everything you need to slice, dice, chop and sharpen for just $80. The knife block serves as a safe storage place for those sharp tools, and it has a built-in sharpener, so you can maintain an optimum edge on all your new knives.
3. A High-Power Food Processor
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
If you think you’d never use a food processor, think again. This workhorse can chop vegetables, grate cheese, puree soup and even whip up a mean pie crust. The work bowl has two feed tubes for convenience, as well as multiple stainless-steel blades (including a shredding disc, medium slicing disc and chopping/mixing/kneading blade). Plus, all the removeable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. (But don’t take it from us—Ina Garten is also a huge fan of the Cuisinart brand.)
4. A Pro-Level Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 500-Series Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
Sure, stand mixers are a splurge, but they’re masters at multitasking and so worth the investment. You’ll find this version in many professional pastry kitchens, thanks to its versatile 5-quart bowl and 450-watt engine. Instead of a tilting head, it has a bowl-lift design for extra sturdiness, along with ten speeds and spiral dough hook, flat beater and an array of stainless steel wire whip attachments.
5. An Investment Cooking Vessel
Le Creuset Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven
It’s the one pot you’ll actually want to display on your stovetop 24/7 and it’s damn useful, too. Break it out for soups, stews, rice, casseroles, roasts, braises…you can stop us anytime. The enameled cast iron is induction- and oven-safe, resistant to chipping and cracking and comes in a whole rainbow of colors. But you knew that already, right?
6. A Sleek Toaster Oven
KitchenAid Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven
This toaster oven is sleek and—dare we say?—chic. Plus, it does the job of a full-size oven without making your entire kitchen feel as toasty as, well, an oven. With 13 functions (bake, pizza, toast, broil, keep warm, roast, reheat, convection bake, bagel, cookies, proof, frozen and meat probe), you can complete pretty much any kitchen task with the simple touch of a button.
7. A High-Capacity Slow Cooker
All-Clad Electrics 6.5 Qt. Slow Cooker
You’re excited for chili season, but less so for spending hours whipping up dinner over a hot stove. Behold this shiny slow cooker, which allows you to prepare a warm, cozy dinner with almost no effort at all. The tempered glass lid allows you to take a peek at your meal without releasing all the seam, and the nonstick interior insert ensures easy cleanup (it’s also dishwasher friendly).
8. A Heavy Duty Blender
Vitamix Explorian Blender
If you want to feel like a fancy chef, just get your hands on this blender. It makes easy work of everything from blending your morning smoothie to grinding up blocks of Parmesan cheese (we highly recommend that as a party trick). A variable speed control and separate pulse function give you control over the texture, and the low-profile pitcher fits in most kitchen cabinets without a hitch.
9. A Better-Than-a-Barista Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
Whether you prefer your coffee no-frills or PSL-ed, this single-cup brewer will satisfy your caffeine fix. Want an iced beverage? Yep, it can tackle that too. There’s also a milk frother for homemade lattes and cappuccinos, and a “strong” button if you like your coffee closer to jet fuel.
10. A Highly Efficient Juicer
Tribest Shine Vertical Cold Press Juicer
It doesn’t matter what type of juice you want; this machine can handle any root veggie or tough leafy green you throw its way. And considering how much a store-bought juice can cost, it basically pays for itself after just a few uses. According to one 5-star reviewer, it’s “super-efficient” and “easy to clean”—all things we look for in a juicer.
11. An Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill
The weather might protest, but there’s no reason you can’t grill year-round, especially with an indoor option at your fingertips. This electric version can whip up steaks, burgers, dogs and the like with ease and it has a combination air fryer/roaster (because you’re going to need fries with that). The smoke-free technology means you can get beautiful char-marks without setting off your fire alarm, too.
