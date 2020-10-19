11 best house plants that will boost your mood and space

A house full of plants doesn’t only look good, it’s also been proven to provide a host of psychological benefits: improved mood, reduced stress levels, greater productivity and longer attention span

These are strange times. But as the majority of the nation gets used to a new routine of remote working and social distancing, there has never been a more perfect time to create your own indoor jungle.

A house full of plants doesn’t only look good, it’s also been proven to provide a host of psychological benefits: improved mood, reduced stress levels, greater productivity and longer attention span. So if you’re struggling to concentrate in your new home office, start thinking green.

One study even showed that recovering patients in rooms with plants had lower blood pressure and lower ratings of pain, anxiety and fatigue. Like we said: plants have never been more timely.

For those of us who are locked up in our homes for the foreseeable future, don’t think you’re safe just yet: studies have shown that indoor pollution levels are often much higher than those outside.

So if you start to develop a cough, it could just be dust particles, “volatile organic compounds” (nasty toxins emitted from your furniture, paint and washing detergents) or aerosol chemicals. Indeed, some four million people around the world die each year due to these harmful indoor pollutants.

But that’s enough scaremongering. There are plenty of species of houseplant that can suck up all these toxins for you, and pump out fresh oxygen to boot. Other plants can even help alleviate your allergies.

Regardless of the size of your indoor space, picking the right plants can give you all of these benefits and more. Even better news: the more plants used, the bigger the benefit to air quality and overall wellbeing.

Using these benefits as a ballpark, we have rounded up a selection of the best and easiest-to-care-for houseplants that can make your environment a little bit greener, cleaner and happier, which is surely a worthy investment.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Read more

10 best indoor plant stands to display your greenery in style

13 best letterbox flowers for all occasions

10 best dried flowers that are long lasting and good for the planet

12 best pillows that ensure a comfortable and supported night’s sleep