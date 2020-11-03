11 best electric blankets that will keep you warm through winter

As the nights start to draw in, there’s only one thing for it – an electric blanket. You won’t be short of options, from under blankets to over blankets to throws, with a range of shapes, sizes, finishes and colours to pick from too.

They’re not only for the bedroom either, as there’s options for your living spaces too.

Keeping warm isn’t the only benefit, with others including alleviating aching muscles and joints and cutting down on the presence of dust mites – making an electric blanket a particularly wise buy for allergy sufferers.

All adhere to extremely strict safety standards, with overheat protection coming as standard. Some even enable you to keep them on all night, while others have auto shut-off that you can set them to turn off after you’ve fallen asleep. Other features can include dual controls and fast heat-up time.

We tested blankets for comfort, fit (where applicable), heat distribution, aesthetics and all the features mentioned above.

Where they are machine washable, we tested that out too.

