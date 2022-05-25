The 11 Best Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
LPETTET / iStock.com
LPETTET / iStock.com

Costco's December coupon book is full of incredible deals on tech, small appliances, jewelry and more. Some of these savings are so big that you won't feel guilty about gifting yourself while shopping for others this season. These deals are available to shop through Dec. 24, and some deals are already sold out online, so take advantage of these steals while you still can.

Here are the best deals available at Costco this month.

Costco
Costco

Blink 5 Camera Security System

  • Regular price: $299.99

  • Sale price: $199.99

Save $100 off the regular price for this security system. The Blink system comes with four outdoor battery-powered cameras, one mini indoor plug-in camera and a yard sign.

Costco
Costco

LG Gram 16-Inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

  • Regular price: $1,699.99

  • Sale price: $1,199.99

The best laptop deal you can get this month is on the LG Gram 16-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Intel Evo Platform laptop -- it's marked down $500 through Christmas Eve.

Costco
Costco

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE 12.4-Inch Tablet

  • Regular price: $599.99

  • Sale price: $499.99

This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Dec. 24. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price.

Costco
Costco

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan

  • Regular price: $549.99

  • Sale price: $424.99

This Dyson device really does it all -- it works as a fan and a heater, and it purifies the air with a HEPA pleated filter and activated carbon filter combo. Right now it's marked down $125.

Costco
Costco

iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

  • Regular price: $699.99

  • Sale price: $579.99

This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so you can go months without needing to worry about keeping your floors clean. You'll save $120 on this does-it-all vacuum this month.

Costco
Costco

Bighorn 18.46 Cubic-Foot Executive Safe

  • Regular price: $799.99

  • Sale price: $599.99

Save $200 on this executive safe. It's not only secure but also fire-safe for up to 30 minutes.

Costco
Costco

Ghostbed Luxe 13-Inch Memory Foam Mattress With Adjustable Base

  • Regular price: $3,499.99

  • Sale price: $2,799.99

This luxury memory foam mattress is currently marked down $700. It features infinite ergonomic positions, under-bed LED lighting and USB ports.

Costco
Costco

Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair

  • Regular price: $3,599.99

  • Sale price: $2,599.99

Save $1,000 on this massage chair, available in black and beige. In addition to advanced massage technology, it also features a Bluetooth speaker so you can play some spa music as you relax.

Costco
Costco

KRAUS 32-Inch Undermount Sink With Commercial-Style Kitchen Faucet

  • Regular price: $349.99

  • Sale price: $249.99

Select KRAUS sink and faucet combos are $100 off this month, including this undermount sink and commercial-style faucet. The faucet is designed to resist fingerprints, water spots and fading.

Costco
Costco

Vitamix E320 Blender

  • Regular price: $399.99

  • Sale price: $299.99

With 10 variable speeds and a pulse setting, this Vitamix blender makes it easy to make everything from appetizers to desserts right at home. It's marked down $100 this month.

Costco
Costco

Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet

  • Regular price: $8,499.99

  • Sale price: $6,999.99

The best jewelry deal you can get this month is on this stunning tennis bracelet, which is marked down $1,500. It's available in white gold and yellow gold.

