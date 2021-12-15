11 of the best Christmas presents for dogs to show how much you love them

This article is brought to you by Walmart and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get ready because you’re about to embark on the most important gift-buying session of the holiday season, and that’s buying Christmas presents for your dog.

Between shopping for your people like your best friend, mother-in-law, family, and the friend who has everything, it’s a lot of pressure to come up with the best gift for your dog. And it must be the best gift. After all, if there’s one person in your life who’s always there for you and loves you unconditionally, it’s your fur baby. The good news is that there are a ton of great things to give your dog this Christmas — from affordable treats and luxe beds to classic chew toys.

Whether your dog has been naughty or nice this year, Santa (you) is ready to deliver. Shop below for some of the best holiday gifts for your dog.

Christmas Presents for Dogs

Your pup will adore these toys, made with 100% natural rubber and cotton, and designed with both aesthetics and function in mind. Plus, each toy has a reinforced core for added strength and thoughtful design features to heighten engagement.

Available at Walmart, this luxe bed features a round design and bolstered edge to create a protective atmosphere and provide orthopedic support. The best part? It’s machine-washable

Think of this bone as a remote-control car for your dog. You can choose between interactive auto-play modes or control the toy yourself from your phone. The bone also automatically adjusts based on how your dog reacts to playing with it.

How. Stinking. Cute. That’s all.

This fancy, fluffy piece will let your dog know that they’re the most important thing in their life. If you get this and don’t post a photo to Instagram, you’re doing it wrong.

Yes, it’s Ben & Jerry’s. Yes, it’s for dogs. Think about all the #twinning ice cream dates you guys can have!

This treat dispenser tests your dog’s skills and provides mental stimulation. Your pup will use their critical thinking skills to sniff and uncover the hidden treats and then get rewarded with said treat.

This chic carrier is 1) machine-washable, 2) made of 100% recycled materials (read: 80 water bottles) and 3) has multiple pockets for you to fit all of your belongings. TBH, there’s not much it can’t do.

This is the sweetest little plush toy that you’ll ever see. Seriously, no toy is more darling.

Yes, your good boy or girl deserves all of the fancy dog-safe French macarons in the universe.

11. BarkBox, Starts at $23/month

Here’s how this subscription service goes down: Every month, you get two toys, two bags of treats and one chew. Each month has a different theme and, if that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

The post 11 of the best Christmas presents for dogs to show how much you love them appeared first on In The Know.

